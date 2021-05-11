MTM Partners With Safr to Provide Safety-Focused, On-Demand Transportation

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focused on providing a top-notch transportation experience for its most vulnerable members, MTM has partnered with Safr, a ridesharing platform built specifically with the needs of women in mind. Safr's non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) model supports members who may not be comfortable riding with traditional ridesharing services, like women who have experienced a history of abuse, children, and older adults. MTM and Safr's partnership will kick off in Michigan, with expansion to additional markets forthcoming.

"Safr provides unmatched customer service and safety," said MTM's CEO Alaina Maciá. "The addition of Safr to our network provides another on-demand option for our most vulnerable members, ensuring their needs and comfort are prioritized during every ride. Their drivers always have their riders' best interests at heart, and we look forward to partnering to provide a high quality transportation service to members in Michigan and beyond."

"Safr is focused on women safety and empowerment and is redefining the ridesharing experience," added Safr CEO Syed Gilani. "Our goal is to provide safe transportation and job opportunities for women everywhere. Our safety features and thoroughly vetted drivers will ensure MTM's passengers are in safe hands as we focus on providing the highest level of safety, security, and transparency possible."

Founded in 2017, Safr serves passengers across the United States. Their platform combines extra elements of safety with the ease of use passengers are accustomed to experiencing when using ridesharing apps. Safety features like an SOS function, 24/7 real-time monitoring to ensure the vehicle never deviates from the suggested route, and a unique driver/rider color matching and verification system ensure both Safr drivers and their passengers always feel comfortable and safe.

Safr also relies on careful driver vetting and training to ensure best-in-class service. Drivers undergo comprehensive background checks, giving riders peace of mind that they are in safe hands. They also complete bystander awareness and ride safety training sessions, ensuring they are equipped with resources to ensure passenger and community safety.

About MTM

Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for entities that serve the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience, MTM helps clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. Every year, MTM removes community barriers for twelve million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.

About Safr

Safr is a ridesharing service focused on the safety and empowerment of women. Built with the needs of women in mind, Safr aims to improve the lives of women everywhere through safe transportation, job creation, and financial security. Safr's drivers are personally vetted and undergo comprehensive background checks so that riders can have peace of mind knowing they meet Safr standards. Safr's multiple in-ride app features aid in the protection of your safe arrival. For more information, please visit http://www.gosafr.com.

