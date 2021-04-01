MTM: Setting Medicare Advantage Plans Apart Through Innovative NEMT Services

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, 24 million people were enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects this number will increase to more than 26 million this year—a figure that will only continue growing as more Baby Boomers qualify for Medicare and secure supplemental coverage. With steady enrollment growth and a focus on expanding benefits, now is the time to set your plan apart and accelerate membership expansion.

As members age, their access to transportation may become more limited. Recent studies show that as many as one third of Medicare members report facing transportation insecurity. This barrier could cause them to miss or delay medical care. Insurers offering MA plans have a unique opportunity to differentiate themselves in a major way: by offering a non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefit that is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest.

NEMT is an often-overlooked MA benefit that presents an opportunity attract members to your plan, improve health outcomes, and increase your HEDIS scores and STAR ratings. With more than 25 years of experience providing high quality Medicare transportation, MTM can help you create a truly unique and innovative NEMT program.

Here are three simple ways to set your transportation benefit apart:

Focus on Community Access

Social determinants of health play a huge role in helping members stay happy at home while getting access to the care they need to stay healthy. Consider offering medical trips while also tacking on additional community trips—rides to church, fitness facilities, hairdressers, shopping, vocational opportunities, and other activities. By helping members remain active, you allow them to maintain their independence, stay social, improve their quality of life, and prevent social isolation.

Emphasize Self-Service Technology

The Medicare generation is becoming more adept with technology. With members embracing self-service technology, an easy-to-use app is something they expect. Through the MTM Link platform, MTM allows members to schedule, modify, cancel, and check the status of their rides through our intuitive web-based portal and app. For members who prefer to speak with a live representative, MTM provides one-call resolution through our customer care centers.

Encompass All Modes of Transportation

An estimated 20% of Medicare members require wheelchair-accessible vehicles. While on-demand transportation providers may seem like a great solution, they don't always offer all-encompassing transportation modes. Make sure your transportation partner's network expands past just ambulatory sedan transportation to encompass wheelchair vans and stretcher vehicles. Members also need drivers who can go beyond just getting them where they need to go—they often need assistance getting in and out of the vehicle. MTM's network includes highly trained drivers and encompasses all modes, including partnerships with on-demand transportation providers to accommodate short notice trips.

MTM is eager to help you develop a custom NEMT program. Click here to learn more about MTM's approach to NEMT, which can help you think outside the box to help set your plan apart from the competition.

