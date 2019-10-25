MTM Special Ops Watches Introduces the Automatic US-744X Diver

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based MTM (Multi Time Machine Inc.) known for its Special Ops Watch Collection, introduces one its most covert divers class watch ever designed by MTM:

The Automatic US-744X

If you enjoy diving into your work as much as the sea, you will be thrilled to know this watch can go to a depth of 3300 feet.

Inspired by the US NAVY'S VIRGINIA Class attack Submarine, this Limited-Edition MTM watch is built for serious action. Don't be fooled by its elegant design. This boardroom masterpiece was created for those who want the very best in a submergible model without the all too familiar look of a typical diver's watch. MTM jettisoned less used complications to create a more functional timepiece for today's businessperson. If you enjoy diving into your work as much as the sea, you will be thrilled to know this watch can go to a depth of 3300 feet.

What sets the US-744X apart from all other diver class watches on the planet, is its bold 50-hour automatic power reserve counter, day and date sub counters at nine, six and three, respectively. Continuing throughout the design is a thick 5.5MM sapphire crystal. Tritium tubes are hand applied on both watch hands and at all hour markers. There is a sweep second hand to ensure perfect timing. The sophisticated design features a screw-down crown with locking unidirectional rotating bezel on top of a (CNC) computer numerical controlled, integrated titanium, and carbon fiber watch case. Its tapered watch lugs house specially made hex-nuts pins for a strap or its custom-built titanium bracelet. Turn it over and, you will notice a guilloche rotor on its Grand 6R20 29 jeweled automatic movement through a 3.5 mm sapphire exhibition case back.

About MTM /Special Ops:

Multi Time Machine (MTM) has been designing, manufacturing, and assembling watches in Los Angeles for 29 years. MTM Special Ops is the watch of choice for the military, first responders, law enforcement agencies, and hunting advocates. They are rugged, adamant, and battle-tested. Some models incorporate critical functions such as radiation detection sensors, the brightest flashlight ever to be put in a watch, and more. The materials used include military-grade titanium and lithium-ion hour markers and Super-LumiNova hands. One version, the Sherman 3-Ger, even offers the world's first nearly indestructible ball-bearing bracelet construction. For additional information, please contact Michael Pucci at (213) 741-0808 www.specialopswatch.com

https://www.facebook.com/MTMSpecialopswatches/

https://twitter.com/MTMSpecialOps

https://www.instagram.com/mtmwatch/

Contact: Michael Pucci

MTM /Special OPS

213.741.0808

227961@email4pr.com

SOURCE MTM Special Ops Watches