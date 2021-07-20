MTM Transit Integrates Electric Vehicles Into California and Oregon Fleets

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to reducing its carbon footprint and making a positive impact on the transportation industry, MTM Transit is excited to announce that it has integrated electric vehicles into its Tracy, California, fleet, and will be doing the same for its fleet in Bend, Oregon, beginning September 1.

In Tracy, two Nissan Leafs are currently on the road for supervision and support activities. In Bend, MTM Transit will deploy two Chevy Bolts, accompanied by a Level 2 charging station, for similar functions.

MTM Transit's Tracy, CA Maintenance Manager Scott Perriera stands in front of an electric vehicle.

"Going green and electrifying our fleet just makes sense," said MTM Transit President and CEO Alaina Maciá. "Hybrid and electric vehicles bring great value to our organization and our clients—specifically, better fuel economy, reduced operating costs, and significantly lower scheduled maintenance. With exciting new vehicles and technology like improved battery life and hydrogen fuel cells hitting the market, we look forward to contributing to a greener future for transportation systems nationwide."

Looking to the future, MTM Transit's goal is to begin incorporating electric and hybrid vehicles into its fleets as often as possible. As minivans and cutaways within its fleets retire, the company plans to replace them with hybrid options like the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna, as well as fully electric cutaway options like the Ford E-Transit.

"The transit industry has never been more ripe for partners capable of launching flexible, sustainable, and scalable transportation options, and MTM Transit is on a mission to be the industry's premier green partner," Maciá added. "From integrating electric and hybrid vehicles, to installing solar lighting in our facilities, to utilizing re-refined fluids in our vehicles, this is just the start as we continue exploring opportunities for going green and making a difference in our industry and on our environment."

About MTM Transit

As communities across the nation are challenged with increasing access while containing costs, MTM Transit strives to achieve these goals while focusing on what matters most: the passenger. Established in 2009 by the leadership of MTM, Inc., every year, MTM Transit provides more than 1.5 million trips in 12 states. Through our wide variety of services, we are proud to deliver viable solutions that help public transit agencies connect their community's transportation options in an effort to increase fixed route utilization, reduce costs, and remove community barriers. MTM Transit is a privately held, woman-owned business enterprise.

For more information, contact: Ashley Wright, [email protected]

Related Images

tracy-electric-vehicle.png

Tracy Electric Vehicle

MTM Transit's Tracy, CA Maintenance Manager Scott Perriera stands in front of an electric vehicle.

SOURCE MTM, Inc.