MTM Watch & LET Supporting Concerns of Police Survivors

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTM (Multi Time Machine Inc.) known for its Special Ops Watch Collection and LET (Law Enforcement Today) a National Police on-line publication, have combined efforts in support of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.). Each year, between 140 and 160 officers are killed in the line of duty and their families and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives.

The MTM Special Ops C.O.P.S. Watch - Concerns of Police Survivors. MTM will apply unique custom imprinting of the C.O.P.S. logo on the watch dial for this special collection. There is a specific watch model for those who want to honor a fallen hero with their name, rank and end of watch (EOW) forever engraved in a timepiece. There are two additional styles of watches one for Police, first responders and an additional design for civilians.

This year MTM watches will be donating 40% of the sales on three specific watch styles made especially for (C.O.P.S.) and their organization. Each watch design is one-of-kind and serial numbered. MTM will apply unique custom imprinting of the C.O.P.S. logo on the watch dial for this special collection. There is a specific watch model for those who want to honor a fallen hero with their name, rank and end of watch (EOW) forever engraved in a timepiece. There are two additional styles of watches - one for Police, first responders and an additional design for civilians. All of these watches will have additional customization of either a surname or badge number engraved on the clasp of the watch bracelet. The watches can be found at www.specialopswatch.com/cops

"At MTM we measure the quality of time. We honor the brave ones that risk themselves for others. Time is short, and the courageous give it. None gave it more than our fallen heroes," said Joe Casis, CEO MTM Watch. "All of us at MTM are honored and privileged to participate in helping C.O.P.S. with their fundraising efforts."

Law Enforcement Today, the largest online home for law enforcement and their supporters in America is proud to bring together this premiere watch company with one of the most life-changing non-profits in America. "We've watched over the years as C.O.P.S. has not only touched the hearts of Survivors across America but literally saved many of their lives," said Robert Greenberg, Founder of Law Enforcement Today. "It's an honor to be able to rally our community around a great company that's put together such an incredible fundraiser for the men and women saving lives at C.O.P.S."

"C.O.P.S. is excited to see our logo on such a quality product. Not only does this watch promote the mission of supporting survivors, it also serves as a reminder to those who wear it that law enforcement survivors will never be alone or forgotten. Thank you to all at MTM for your amazing support!" said Dianne Bernhard, C.O.P.S. Executive Director

ABOUT: Concerns of Police Survivors, Inc. (C.O.P.S.)

Since 1984, C.O.P.S. has provided healing, love and life renewed for America's surviving law enforcement families and co-workers affected by line-of-duty death. Each year C.O.P.S. continues to advance its mission of giving survivors hope and encouragement through programs such as C.O.P.S. Kids Camp, C.O.P.S. Teens Outward Bound®, Spouses Retreat, Parents Retreat, Siblings Retreat, Co-workers Retreat, the National Police Survivors' Conference and many more trainings and programs. C.O.P.S. provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving families and co-workers of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. Furthermore, C.O.P.S. provides training to law enforcement agencies on survivor victimization issues and educates the public of the need to support the law enforcement profession and its survivors.

For more information go to: www.NationalCops.org

ABOUT: Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. LET embraces law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. They publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. LET strives to provide cutting-edge articles and information from subject matter experts in many law enforcement disciplines. They offer a chance to network with like-minded members of the law enforcement family. LET is exists for law enforcement by law enforcement. For more information go to: www.lawenforcementtoday.com

ABOUT: MTM

MTM, Multi Time Machine has been designing, manufacturing and assembling tactical watches in Down Town Los Angeles, for the past twenty-five years. MTM Special OPS is a supplier of fine watches to the military, first responders, law enforcement agencies and outdoor advocates. MTM watches are rugged, extremely durable and have been tested under extreme conditions. Some models incorporate radiation detection sensors, the brightest flashlight ever put into a watch, military-grade titanium, lithium-ion hour markers, and are mil-spec compliant. For more information go to: www.specialopswatch.com

