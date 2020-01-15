MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® Kicks Off 2020 With Exciting New Zero-Sugar Beverages, And Gaming Partnership

"We developed MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Zero because our gamers challenged us to create a zero-sugar version," said Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN DEW. "We dedicated time to produce a beverage that not only tastes great but delivers on the original formula with ingredients that increase accuracy and alertness. Our loyalty to gamers will continue to drive innovation and partnerships in the coming year."

INTRODUCING: MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL ZERO

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Zero is a new sugar and calorie-free beverage made for competitive gamers. The beverage is complete with all the fan-favorite features of the original – a no-slip grip and unique re-sealable lid. Just like the original, MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Zero is crafted with theanine and caffeine, which together have been shown to improve accuracy and alertness, making for a dynamic combination.

Consumers can now purchase MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Zero in two flavors: Charged Raspberry Lemonade and Charged Watermelon Shock. Both are available in a 16 oz. can with resealable lid across retailers nationwide.

NOW PERMANENT: MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL CHARGED ORANGE STORM

Gamers were excited to try MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Charged Orange Storm when it launched timed to the brand's partnership with Activision's celebrated Call of Duty franchise. Now, due to popular demand, the product is back on-shelves as a permanent flavor within the portfolio.

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL Charged Orange Storm is made with real fruit juice, providing players with a refreshing orange-flavored boost for their gameplay experience.

NEW ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP: COURAGE

MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL is rounding out its big announcements by debuting an all-new partnership with gaming superstar CouRage. Known as one of the most followed gaming personalities, CouRage is renowned amongst the esports community for his career as an esports caster, streamer, content creator and gaming professional. In the coming year, CouRage will be tapped as a brand ambassador for MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL, attending various events and streaming on behalf of the brand.

Of his new role, CouRage shared: "As a creator, it's important to stay energized and focused when entertaining my audience. That's why I'm thrilled to partner with MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL on the new Zero products, giving me energy while staying true to my lifestyle. I'm very excited for Game Fuel to join the CouRageous family and can't wait to become more involved in what's to come!"

Visit Facebook.com/MountainDew to stay up to date on the latest and join the conversation on Twitter at @GameFuel.

About MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL®

MTN DEW® AMP® GAME FUEL® is the first beverage in the PepsiCo portfolio designed just for gamers. The beverage, developed in partnership with professional and elite amateur gamers, includes ingredients shown to improve accuracy and alertness. MTN DEW AMP GAME FUEL cans feature unique resealable technology and a tactile grip, helping keep the beverage fresh and hardware dry. The beverage is available in five game-winning flavors: Charged Cherry Blast, Charged Cherry Burst, Charged Original DEW®, Charged Tropical Strike and Charged Orange Storm. The product with no sugar is available in Charged Raspberry Lemonade and Charged Watermelon Shock. For more information, follow on Twitter @gamefuel.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

