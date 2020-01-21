MTN DEW® And Dollar General® Announce MTN DEW® Maui Burst As A Permanent, Exclusive Offering

"Dollar General fans have always embraced the MTN DEW Maui Burst flavor with enthusiasm. Their excitement translated on social media and at the registers," said Nicole Portwood, Vice President, Marketing, MTN Dew. "We're thrilled to respond to fans by making Maui Burst permanently available at Dollar General."

MTN DEW Maui Burst will be available on February 1 for $1 per 16 oz. single-serve can at more than 16,000 Dollar General® stores nationwide. To find a local Dollar General, visit their store locator here: http://www2.dollargeneral.com/About-Us/pages/storelocator.aspx.

"We were overwhelmed by the positive response to the limited-time offering of Maui Burst last fall," said Larry Gatta, Dollar General's senior vice president of merchandising. "We listened to our customer feedback and are excited to partner with MTN DEW to make the pineapple flavor of Maui Burst available year-round at Dollar General stores."

Thirsty for more? Visit www.mountaindew.com or www.facebook.com/mountaindew for additional information, and join the conversation by following instagram.com/mountaindew and twitter.com/mountaindew.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 16,094 stores in 44 states as of November 1, 2019. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

