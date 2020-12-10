MTN DEW® And Papa John's® Team Up To Bring You The Epic 'Power Up, Play On!' Video Game Showdown: Top Gaming Celebrity Dr Disrespect vs. NBA Star Jamal Murray

"Gaming fans are hungry for more than just pizza and MTN DEW. They're looking for ways to 'live' their favorite brands, and we're giving them that one-of-a-kind gaming experience with the livestream battle," said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Foodservice. "By teaming up with Papa John's, we're excited to raise the bar and continue MTN DEW's mission of driving innovation and disruption in the gaming world. With an epic showdown in store, I know I'll be tuning in to Jamal vs. Doc."

The two gamers will go head-to-head live on YouTube tonight, December 10th at 8pm EST/ 5pm PST on Dr Disrespect's YouTube channel . Jamal may have had an exceptional playoff performance, but he'll need all his skills to have a shot at taking down the Doc in his own (video game) arena.

For a showdown like this one, not just any game controller will do. Doc and Jamal will unveil the limited-edition MTN DEW x Papa John's custom game controller, decked out in iconic MTN DEW green and featuring a Papa John's Easy Order button so that gamers can place their favorite pizza or Papadia order with the push of a button, without stepping away from their game. DEW Nation and gaming enthusiasts will be able to get the controller for themselves in 2021 - stay tuned to MTN DEW and Papa John's channels for more details!

To really enjoy watching any game – whether it's a gaming live stream or basketball – you need some great food. The new 'Power Up, Play On!' menu bundle is a meal made with gamers in mind – and the perfect way to enjoy watching Jamal and Doc duke it out live on YouTube. Hungry players can fuel up for victory with the $15 'Power Up, Play On!' bundle featuring any two Papa John's Papadias® and a pair of 20 oz. MTN DEWs. Check it out for yourself at your local Papa John's or order online at PapaJohns.com.

"Papa John's is excited to partner with MTN DEW to fuel gamers' passions and cravings," said Max Wetzel, Papa John's Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer. "Our handheld Papadia flatbread sandwich is perfect for gamers looking for a quick and convenient meal before taking on their next game. Papa John's believes that pizza and gaming bring people together wherever they may be, and we are excited to provide more opportunities for gamers to connect with the brand moving forward."

MTN DEW has continually staked its claim as a gamer favorite by staying at the forefront of gaming culture. In 2019, the brand debuted MTN DEW GAME FUEL, the first-ever beverage made by gamers for gamers. This partnership between another gamer favorite, Papa John's, is the next step in MTN DEW's passion project to fuel gamers!

More big news is coming up in 2021, when MTN DEW and Papa John's continue their video game journey with fans. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MountainDew and @PapaJohns .

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew .

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. ® Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never-frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John's mobile app for iOS or Android.

