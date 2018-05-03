Mtn Dew® Kickstart™ And NickSplat Are Rebooting '90s Sensation Double Dare at Comedy Central Presents Clusterfest 2018

From Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3, 2018 in San Francisco, Mtn Dew Kickstart will give Clusterfest attendees the chance to quench their thirst for messy, nostalgic fun by racing through iconic Double Dare challenges and interacting with surprise celebrity guests. The event will culminate in a one-hour Double Dare show presented by Mtn Dew Kickstart on June 3, hosted by none other than the iconic Marc Summers, complete with an authentic Double Dare set and a DEW®-themed obstacle.

"Double Dare is the voice of a particular generation. Maybe a few generations! It has been more than 30 years since the show debuted, and not a day goes by where somebody doesn't approach me, no matter what city I might be in, and asks if they can take the physical challenge," said Summers. "I am very excited to be a part of Clusterfest and hope to make many people's dream come true."

Now, let's meet our teams. The Blue Team, comprised of four Comedy Central comedians, led by Haha Davis, will face four cast members of MTV's "The Challenge" on the Red Team, including Chris "CT" Tamburello, Jenna Compono, Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams. Both teams will compete head-to-head during the Double Dare special. Follow Comedy Central's Facebook page to see live moments from the show.

"Dew Nation is loyal, whether it's to their favorite beverage or TV show, and as a brand we love rewarding our fans by bringing them the best of both worlds," said Chauncey Hamlett, senior director of marketing, Mountain Dew. "We're excited to celebrate '90s nostalgia by bringing back Double Dare this summer, and plan to add a bold, refreshing new twist."

And because no game show is complete without fabulous prizes, Mtn Dew Kickstart recently launched an online consumer sweepstakes to give one lucky fan and a guest the chance to attend Clusterfest as VIPs, participate in the Double Dare course themselves, and become the envy of every '80s and '90s kid in the country. The grand prize will also include opportunities to meet surprise celebrity guests.

Mtn Dew Kickstart recently introduced a new flavor that offers the bold taste of the original Mtn Dew flavor they love, with an extra boost of caffeine. Mtn Dew Kickstart Original DEW brings the flavor of original Mtn Dew with a boost – containing 80 calories and 91mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can. Mtn Dew Kickstart Ultra Original DEW contains five calories, no added sugar and 91mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can. Both flavors contain five percent juice and Vitamins B and C.

To enter the Mtn Dew Kickstart Double Dare sweepstakes through May 9 and for official rules, please visit www.dewnationrewards.com to sign up for a free Dew Nation Rewards account and submit your entry via the website's program store under the "Sweepstakes" category. Follow the conversation @mountaindew #mtndewkickstart.

