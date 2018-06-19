Mtn Dew® Kickstart™ Welcomes Marvin Bagley III as the Newest Rising Stars Brand Ambassador

This year, Mtn Dew Kickstart celebrated the brand's first year as the title partner of the annual NBA All-Star Rising Stars game – and expanded the event into a yearlong platform to give fans a closer look into the courtside lifestyle of these stars. The partnership with Bagley III, who is known for his dedication to the game on and off the court, will tip-off with an exciting event in New York as a lead up to the NBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm ® on June 21 in Brooklyn, where Mtn Dew Kickstart is also sponsoring the NBA Draft Green Carpet.

The event – Kickin' It Courtside @ St. Nick's – taking place at St. Nicholas Park in Harlem on Wednesday, June 20 from noon to 2 p.m., will celebrate NBA Draft week by featuring:

The newest member of DEW Nation, Marvin Bagley III

Fellow DEW athlete and NBA All-Star Joel Embiid

The unveiling of a refurbished court that will soon feature a mural from celebrated street artist JC Ro

Appearances by the Harlem Wizards and The Dynamic Diplomats

Music by DJ Mode, food trucks, cold Mountain Dew beverages and the chance to win NBA Draft tickets and experiences

"DEW has always understood that the NBA is more than just a sport to basketball fans," said Bagley III. "I'm excited to join the growing roster of DEW NBA athletes, and to celebrate the culture of the game with DEW Nation – all while having a great time in the process."

For his NBA rookie season, Bagley III will also join current DEW brand athletes including NBA All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving – who help make up the extended roster of NBA superstars. Since first partnering with the NBA in 2015, DEW has brought to life both national and local marketing initiatives, from in-store and event activations to TV, digital and social media campaigns, and will continue to do so in the 2018-2019 season the Closer than Courtside™ campaign.

"For Mountain Dew as a brand, partnering with an athlete is about identifying someone that truly lives the brand ethos every day," said Chauncey Hamlett, Senior Director of Marketing, Mountain Dew. "Marvin isn't afraid to push boundaries, and knows how to have fun while doing it, making him the ideal partner for DEW and a great addition to our team of NBA superstars."

Mtn Dew Kickstart recently introduced a new flavor that offers the bold taste of the original Mtn Dew flavor they love, with an extra boost of caffeine. Mtn Dew Kickstart Original DEW brings the flavor of original Mtn Dew with a boost – containing 80 calories and 91mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can. Mtn Dew Kickstart Ultra Original DEW contains five calories, no added sugar and 91mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can. Both flavors contain five percent juice and Vitamins B and C.

Visit MountainDew.com or Facebook.com/MountainDew for more information and join the conversation @mountaindew #mtndewkickstart.

About Mountain Dew

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT® and MTN DEW® Label Series. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter@mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Marvin Bagley III

Projected to be a top NBA draft pick, Marvin Bagley is force to be reckoned with. In just one season with Duke Blue Devils, Bagley was named ACC Player of the Year and a first-team All-American, while breaking nine program records for freshmen, including points (694), scoring average, rebounds (366), rebounding average and double-doubles (22). Not only does Bagley put a on a show on the court, but he is also known for his performances as a talented rapper and songwriter. In his spare time, Bagley volunteers at Hoops with Heart, a non-profit organization in the city that benefits underprivileged youth.

