MTN DEW® Presents MODERN LINES -- A One of A Kind Skate Experience Featuring Pro Skateboarders Curren Caples, Sean Malto, Mariah Duran and More

Combining style, creativity, and progression, MODERN LINES encompasses the future of skate course design. The MTN DEW skate team, which includes Curren Caples, Sean Malto, Mariah Duran, Theotis Beasley and Chris Colbourn, along with some of their favorite skaters, Mason Silva, Jake Anderson, and Jenn Soto were invited to bring the newly designed course to life and demonstrate their broad spectrum of skills. With flowing neon green lines and unique glowing features, the course was built for fun and fast skating and housed within a 74,000 square foot vacant industrial building in Southern California.

"I'm hyped to see the MODERN LINES course come to life," comments Caples. "I wanted to build something fun for me and my friends to skate that blurred the lines of traditional street and transition courses. I'm stoked that MTN DEW helped take my idea and bring it to life with the entire skate team involved."

The MODERN LINES build-out and private skate session was captured by Mack Dawg Productions, including legendary skate film makers, Director Mike McEntire and Director of Photography Ty Evans. The documentary style short film details the process from start to finish.

Watch the official MODERN LINES teaser here.

Tune in to ABC on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2pm ET/PT, or catch a digital encore via the MTN DEW YouTube channel directly after and join the conversation on social at #DewModernLines.

