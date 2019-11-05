MTN DEW® SNOW DANCE Announces 2019 Concert Headliner RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ SET) & Support A-TRAK in its Return to Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, November 23

The Colorado community will enjoy a highly entertaining experience, as the Australian indie dance trio RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ SET) takes the stage to mesmerize and inspire fans with a 90-minute DJ set. The #DewSnowDance kicks off on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the base of Peak 8 at Breckenridge Ski Resort with a variety of on-mountain resort experiences and will conclude in the South Gondola Lot at the base of the BreckConnect Gondola with a free concert from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are required for entry to the concert but will be available at no cost, while supplies last. RSVP at dewsnowdance.com . Please note RSVP does not guarantee admission. On-time arrival is always suggested as only the first 5,000 will be admitted.

MTN DEW Snow Dance support act A-TRAK is a stand-out, award-winning DJ who masters the turntable, merging the sounds of rap and electronic music. A-TRAK will kick off the evening in Breckenridge, setting the stage for headliner RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ SET), whose 90-minute DJ set is sure to make the crowd dance. To further celebrate the kickoff of snow season, MTN DEW pro snowboarders and winter sport champions Red Gerard, Danny Davis and Julia Marino will be in attendance throughout the day, showing their support and sharing in the excitement.

"Last year's Mountain Dew Snow Dance concert was awesome," commented Colorado local and award-winning snowboarder Red Gerard. "I'm excited to be coming back to Breck again to help celebrate a new snow season!"

The Dew Snow Dance is guaranteed to entertain local fans at Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, Nov. 23 via music, professional athlete meet and greets, food, drinks and more. To stay up to date on the latest news, head to the MTN DEW Facebook event page and follow #DewSnowDance.

