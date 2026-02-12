Mtron Receives $4 Million Follow-On Award on Major U.S. Defense Production Contract

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mtron (NYSE American: MPTI), a leading provider of high-performance radio frequency ("RF") components and solutions, announced a follow-on order to the approximately $20 million production order from a major defense prime first announced in December 2025. This increases the total value of the two-year production contract supporting a major air defense program to nearly $24 million. The contract was expanded to include higher annual unit volumes, additional RF products, and a two-year production commitment, whereas prior orders for this program were limited to twelve-month purchase cycles.

The program is a major component of the air defense systems of the United States and numerous allied nations and is expected to remain in production beyond 2030. This contract underscores Mtron's role as a trusted production partner for precision RF components and solutions designed to perform under extreme conditions. Mtron supplies numerous U.S. and allied defense programs, including precision-guided munitions, communications, radar and electronic warfare systems, airframes, drones and autonomous vehicles, and space and satellite platforms.

Work under this contract will be performed at Mtron's Orlando, Florida, facility through mid-2028.

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, please visit www.mtron.com.

