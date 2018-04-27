MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies

The new MTS DuraGlide actuators are made with a rod surface coating and proprietary finishing processes that meet RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) requirements, as well as improve actuator longevity and performance. By contrast, many actuator rods on the market today are finished with hard chrome electroplating. This hard chrome surface eventually requires refinishing through a grinding process that creates a toxic byproduct with trace amounts of hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen. The MTS SureCoat rod treatment is non-toxic and also minimizes friction for increased motion fidelity and less energy waste during operation.

As hard chrome finishing of actuator rods is phased out through environmental legislation, customers will experience longer lead times and higher costs with fewer vendors capable of providing alternatives to hard chrome electroplating. MTS has eliminated these risks to manufacturing speed and customer delivery with the new actuator rod surface coating and finishing capabilities. The new actuators can be made much faster, so MTS can increase production throughput and offer greatly reduced lead times on both new orders and remanufactures.

"MTS takes environmental stewardship seriously and is always looking for ways to improve our products' environmental footprint," says Dr. Jeffrey Graves, MTS President and CEO. "In this case, MTS not only created a product that is better for the environment, but one that can be made faster, run smoother and last longer. Improving product performance while helping protect the environment is the type of innovation that customers have come to expect from MTS."

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide controls for a variety of applications measuring motion, pressure, position, force and sound. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-accelerates-growth-with-new-actuator-technologies-300637621.html

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mts.com

