MTS Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on July 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2019. This is MTS Systems Corporation's 150th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About MTS Systems Corporation



MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com .

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mts.com

