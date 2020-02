MTS Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable March 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2020. This is MTS Systems Corporation's 153rd consecutive quarterly dividend.

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 28, 2019 and revenue of $893 million for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

