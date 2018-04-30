MTS Announces Filing of Annual Report

RA'ANANA, Israel and RIVER EDGE, New Jersey, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (NasdaqCM: MTSL), a global provider of software solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications management, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available on the Company's website (www.mtsint.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) provides call accounting and TEM solutions and services and digital advertising solutions for online and mobile platforms.

MTS's telecommunications business is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM) and Call Accounting. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

MTS's Vexigo (www.vexigo.com) subsidiary provides digital advertising solutions for online and mobile platforms, and leverages them to offer advertising optimization services to advertisers and website owners.

Contacts:

Alon Mualem

CFO

Tel: +972-9-7777-540

Email: Alon.Mualem@mtsint.com

