MTS Announces Half Year 2019 Financial Results

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)

Sep 12, 2019, 16:56 ET

RA'ANANA, Israel and POWDER SPRINGS, Georgia, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM) and call accounting, today released its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Company recorded revenues of $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared with $2.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company incurred a net loss of $220,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "Our results in 2019 reflect our efforts to improve our operating margins in light of the business pressures that we face. The telecommunications side of our business continues to be stable as we have maintained a high level of customer satisfaction.

We recently entered the field of Omnichannel Contact Center Software. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" multi-channel capabilities and open channel architecture. This product enables users to connect whenever and however they choose through voice, emails, chat, social media and more. Managing real-time, multi-channel interaction is simple with the Omnis Unified Interface, allowing employees to handle different interactions under one Omnichannel Desktop with real-time visibility into customer information, customer journey and previous interactions. We expect to see first revenues from this new product during the second half of 2019 and consider Omnis - Contact Center Software as our main growth engine. In addition, we continue to explore opportunities for a potential business combination".

About MTS

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM) and call accounting. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve  profitable operations, its ability  to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements,  customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel,  general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands



June 30,

December 31,


2019

2018


Unaudited

Audited

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$        1,563

$        1,150

Restricted cash

1,008

1,380

Trade receivables, net

640

604

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

243

101

Assets of discontinued operations


111

187

 

Total current assets

3,565

3,422





SEVERANCE PAY FUND

602

541





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

58

60










OTHER ASSETS:



Other intangible assets, net


11

21

Goodwill

3,479

3,479





Total other assets

3,490

3,500





Total assets

$       7,715

$         7,523





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)



June 30,

December 31,


2019

2018


Unaudited

Audited

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Trade payables

$           167

$               164

Deferred revenues

1,092

1,053

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


2,122

2,394

Liabilities of discontinued operations

550

606





Total current liabilities

3,931

4,217





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES





Accrued severance pay


782

722

Deferred tax liability

181

181

 

Total long-term liabilities

963

903





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Share capital -



Ordinary Shares

27

27

Preferred Shares

15

10

Additional paid-in capital

30,440

29,807

Treasury shares

(29)

(29)

Accumulated deficit

(27,632)

(27,412)





Total shareholders' equity

2,821

2,403





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$       7,715

$            7,523





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)



Six months ended

June 30,


2019

2018


Unaudited

Revenues:




Services

$      2,179

$      2,341

Product sales

421

535






Total revenues

2,600

2,876






Cost of revenues:




Services

785

935

Product sales

196

213






Total cost of revenues

981

1,148






Gross profit

1,619

1,728






Operating expenses:




Research and development

268

505

Selling and marketing

553

857

General and administrative

978

1,224






Total operating expenses

1,799

2,586






Operating loss

(180)

(858)






Financial income (expense), net

(25)

8






Loss before taxes on income

(205)

(850)

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

1

(5)






Loss from continuing operations

(206)

(845)






Loss from discontinued operations

(14)

(204)






Net loss

$       (220)

$    (1,049)






Net loss per share:




Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations

$       (0.04)

$       (0.27)

Basic and diluted net loss per share from discontinued operations

(0.00)

(0.07)






Basic and diluted net loss per share

$       (0.04)

$       (0.34)






Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 


4,698,440

3,120,833

Contact: 
Ofira Bar, CFO                                   
Tel: +972-9-7777-540

SOURCE Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)

MTS Announces Half Year 2019 Financial Results

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS)

Sep 12, 2019, 16:56 ET