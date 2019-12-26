MTS Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) (Nasdaq Capital Market: MTSL), a global provider of telecommunications expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software, today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The Company recorded revenues of $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The Company incurred a net loss of $(14,000) for the three months ended September 30, 2019, or $(0.00) per diluted share compared with a net loss of $(227,000), or $(0.07) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted net income of $189,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $(58,000), or $(0.02) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

The Company recorded revenues of $3.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $4.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The Company incurred a net loss of $(234,000), or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.4) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018. On a non-GAAP basis (as described and reconciled below), the Company posted net income of $19,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared with a net loss of $(852,000), or $(0.26) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.7 million, compared with $1.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Roy Hess, Chief Executive Officer of MTS, said, "Our results in 2019 reflect the substantial reduction of our ongoing operating expenses attributed to the declining operation and the successful execution of our efforts to improve our operating margins in light of the business pressures that we face. We recently entered the field of omnichannel contact center software. In June 2019, we introduced Omnis - Contact Center Software with "Out-Of-The-Box" capabilities and open channel architecture. In this quarter we started to see initial revenues from this new product, which we consider to be our main growth engine in the coming years. As previously reported, we are also continuing our efforts to find an M&A opportunity.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTS) is focused on innovative products and services for enterprises in the area of telecom expense management (TEM), call accounting and contact center software. Headquartered in Israel, MTS markets its solutions through wholly-owned subsidiaries in Israel, the U.S and Hong Kong, as well as through distribution channels. For more information please visit the MTS web site: www.mtsint.com.

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, market acceptance, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, risk of operations in Israel, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30, 2019 Unaudited

December 31, 2018 Audited ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,683

$ 1,150 Restricted cash

770

1,380 Trade receivables, net

360

604 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

204

101 Assets of discontinued operations

149

187 Total current assets

3,166

3,422









SEVERANCE PAY FUND

631

541









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

73

60



















OTHER ASSETS:







Other intangible assets, net

6

21 Goodwill

3,225

3,479









Total other assets

3,231

3,500









Total assets

$ 7,101

$ 7,523











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018



Unaudited

Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 115

$ 164 Deferred revenues

1,042

1,053 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,604

2,394 Liabilities of discontinued operations

554

606









Total current liabilities

3,315

4,217









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES







Accrued severance pay

813

722 Deferred tax liability

140

181 Total long-term liabilities

953

903









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital -







Ordinary Shares

29

27 Preferred Shares

15

10 Additional paid-in capital

30,464

29,807 Treasury shares

(29)

(29) Accumulated deficit

(27,646)

(27,412)









Total shareholders' equity

2,833

2,403









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,101

$ 7,523

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

























































Nine months ended

Three months ended September 30, September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:















Services

$ 3,194

$ 3,613

$ 1,015

$ 1,272 Product sales

646

695

225

160

















Total revenues

3,840

4,308

1,240

1,432

















Cost of revenues:















Services

1,150

1,299

365

364 Product sales

288

325

92

112

















Total cost of revenues

1,438

1,624

457

476

















Gross profit

2,402

2,684

783

956

















Operating expenses:















Research and development

408

672

140

167 Selling and marketing

564

1,195

11

338 General and administrative

1,679

1,755

701

531

















Total operating expenses

2,651

3,622

852

1,036

















Operating loss

-249

-938

-69

-80 Financial income (expenses), net

-27

1

-2

-7

















Loss before taxes on income

-276

-937

-71

-87 Tax benefit

-38

-3

-39

-2

















Loss from continuing operations

-238

-934

-32

-85

















Income (loss) from discontinued operations

4

-346

18

-142

















Net loss

$ (234)

$ (1,280)

$ (14)

$ (227)

















Net loss per share:















Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations

$ (0.05)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.03) Basic and diluted net loss per share from discontinued operations

0

-0.11

0

-0.04

















Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.05)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.07)

















Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

4,863,489

3,179,963

5,181,402

3,294,323

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)



Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















GAAP net loss from continuing operations

(238)

(934)

(32)

(85) Stock-based compensation expenses

39

67

13

22 Intangible assets amortization

15

15

5

5 Goodwill impairment, net of tax effect

203

-

203

-

















Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 19

$ (852)

$ 189

$ (58)

















Net loss per share:

































GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations

$ (0.05)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.00)

$ (0.03) Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$ 0.00

$ (0.26)

$ 0.04

$ (0.02)

















Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

4,863,489

3,179,963

5,181,402

3,294,323 Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

4,925,436

3,179,963

5,367,245

3,294,323



















