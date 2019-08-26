MTS Appoints New Distributors In Thailand, Central America And Eastern Europe

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced that SIMTON CO., Ltd., COPRE LTDA, and JD DVORAK s.r.o. will support MTS Test & Simulation businesses in Thailand, Central America and Eastern Europe, respectively.

Thailand

SIMTON CO., Ltd. provides testing solutions to contract test labs, universities, and commercial businesses in the automotive, polymer & petrol chemicals, infrastructure and metals sectors, and possesses the industry expertise and customer relationships required to promote MTS products and services.

Central America

COPRE LTDA will support MTS products and services in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. This distributor of inspection and measurement equipment has experience in the medical device, electronics, aerospace and automotive components, and advanced manufacturing industries in Central America.

Eastern Europe

JD DVORAK s.r.o. serves the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic, and will drive demand for MTS solutions in automotive, rail, aerospace and materials sectors. They have more than 25 years' experience working with equipment for materials studies and environmental simulation.

"Continued investment in new commercial distributors expands MTS' global presence and offers stronger local support to customers, fueling near-term growth," says Dr. Jeffrey Graves, MTS President and CEO. "MTS is well-established in the Asia-Pacific region with local offices in China, South Korea, Japan and India, and robust distributor support in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. SIMTON will provide faster response to MTS' growing customer base in Thailand and accelerate growth in the surrounding region. Similarly, adding MTS' first commercial distributor in Central America and strengthening presence in Eastern Europe will take advantage of the untapped growth opportunities in these regions."

