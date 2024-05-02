MTS Health Partners Adds Jason Schoenholtz as Healthcare Services Partner

Marks MTS' third new partner in the last 12 months

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Health Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Schoenholtz as Partner with the Firm. This strategic addition bolsters MTS' healthcare services team, demonstrating the Firm's commitment to expanding its capabilities and delivering exceptional value to clients in the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

"Jason's expertise across the healthcare sector aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of expanding the Firm's coverage while providing comprehensive solutions to our clients through deep content knowledge," said MTS Founding Partner Curtis Lane. "His addition reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative strategies and driving growth in the healthcare industry."

In his role, Jason will identify new opportunities, navigate complex transactions, and drive value for clients across the healthcare services continuum. "I am thrilled to join MTS Health Partners and embark on this exciting new chapter in my career. The Firm's reputation for taking an innovative, client-centric approach, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with my own values and objectives. I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise to contribute to the Firm's continued success."

Jason joins MTS from Lazard, where he focused on the healthcare supply chain including med-surg/drug distribution, durable medical equipment (DME), home medical supplies, pharmacy, pharma outsourcing, and medical/dental products.

Jason holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Vermont, a Master of Science in Bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA in Finance and Healthcare Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. His diverse educational background, combined with his extensive industry experience, positions him as a trusted advisor capable of delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of MTS Health Partners' clients.

MTS Health Partners is the largest independent healthcare-dedicated investment bank, with more than 65 professionals and nearly $65 billion worth of transactions completed since 2020. For nearly 20 years, MTS has continued to foster trusted client partnerships, creating alignment to achieve our strategic goals. We provide our clients with creative thinking, candid advice, and a commitment to results, advising them in pursuing the right strategic pathways, rather than simply focusing on transactions. Through close client partnerships based on trust and shared goals, we are at your side and on your side, every step of the way.

