MTS Health Partners Appoints Sally Susman as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Health Partners, L.P. (MTS), a leading investment bank dedicated to the healthcare industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sally Susman as Senior Advisor. Ms. Susman, most recently the Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pfizer, brings decades of global healthcare leadership and world-class strategic communications expertise to the firm.

In her role as Senior Advisor, Ms. Susman will focus on elevating client engagement and teaming with our bankers to build their solution set for clients. She will work closely with MTS' team to enrich our strategic advisory capabilities and further distinguish the firm's presence across the healthcare sector. Ms. Susman will have a meaningful presence at our marquee client events and across our thought leadership initiatives.

"We are excited to welcome Sally to the MTS team," said Curtis S. Lane, Founding Partner of MTS Health Partners. "Her experience leading Pfizer through such a transformational era in its history, combined with her reputation as an exceptional communicator, will be invaluable as we continue to broaden the perspective we offer our clients." "Sally's proven skills as an innovative thinker and her commitment to results, provide an edge our bankers and clients need in today's complex healthcare landscape," notes Managing Partner, Andrew Weisenfeld. "Her insights, relationships, and in-depth knowledge of the industry will be invaluable to both MTS and the clients we serve."

"Joining MTS Health Partners at this pivotal moment for the healthcare industry is an extraordinary opportunity to engage in some of the most compelling transactions in the sector", says Ms. Susman. "I am excited to work alongside this talented team and help provide the kind of authentic, candid advice that builds lasting client trust."

About Sally Susman

Until 2026, Sally Susman served as Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pfizer, where she spearheaded the company's communications during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller Breaking Through: Communicating to Open Minds, Move Hearts, and Change the World.

About MTS Health Partners

MTS Health Partners is a leading investment bank that provides aligned strategic and financial advisory services to healthcare companies of all sizes. From global corporations to venture-backed startups, MTS delivers expert advice on M&A, capital raising, and strategic restructuring within the life sciences and healthcare services sectors.

Securities related transactions are provided exclusively by our affiliate, MTS Securities, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

For more information about MTS Health Partners, please visit www.mtspartners.com

CONTACT: Sally Susman: [email protected]

SOURCE MTS Health Partners, L.P.