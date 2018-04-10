MTS Logistics Named Top 10 Shipper by the Port of New Orleans

MTS Logistics executives were in New Orleans to receive the award and to attend the 10th Anniversary Cargo Connections Conference, a large event featuring a diverse group of shipping industry experts that has helped MTS Logistics stay on top of the latest shipping and logistics trends around the U.S. and the world.

President of MTS Logistics, Sedat Saka, accepted the award, and offered these words:

"Receiving this special honor would not be possible without the hard work of the entire MTS Logistics team, and our partners, vendors, and industry experts. Their dedication and commitment to ensuring MTS Logistics gets our customers' goods imported, exported, and shipped in an expeditious and reliable manner has helped fuel the company's rapid growth into a Top 10 shipper at the Port of New Orleans, and a decisive force in the U.S. shipping market." Mr. Saka added, "I thank each and every member of the MTS Logistics community for their support."

Aytac Akgul, a Business Development Manager at MTS Logistics, was also on hand in New Orleans during the ceremony.

