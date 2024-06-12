MTS Logistics Provides Job Training to Young Adults with Autism by Raising Over $120,000 Through 14th Annual Charity Bike Event, the Largest in Shipping

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Logistics, Inc., a New York-based freight forwarding and logistics company, announced that its 14th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism event, held on Saturday, June 8th, raised over $120,000 for autism awareness and acceptance that will help provide job opportunities for young adults with autism.

It was emotional & educational to hear from individuals and see the positive change that one event had for young adults. Post this With over 150 participants attending, this year’s bike tour was the largest in the event’s history. All proceeds raised from the event were donated to New Jersey-based non-profit organization Spectrum Works, which provides job training and opportunities for young adults with autism.

At this year's bike event, participants heard just how strongly the funds raised for Spectrum Works made a real-world difference, with speeches from Sywon Sims, an intern employed by Rent the Runway and Hennessy Kingsley, a high school student who has been gaining work experience at Spectrum Works. Additionally, a speech by Tavon Green, who received job training from Spectrum Works and was hired by FM Expressions as a production artist, was also read to event participants. It was an emotional and educational moment to hear from these individuals and see the positive change that one bike event can have for so many young adults.

This year's event included numerous participants who biked for a cause, starting in Downtown Manhattan and biking to Brighton Beach, where they enjoyed a healthy lunch before biking back to Manhattan. Participants included adults and children as young as 5 years old.

The event's numerous sponsors included a wide variety of companies in shipping, logistics, and business, with Turkish Philanthropy Funds and Bergen Logistics helping to organize the event, while Turkish Airlines donated round-trip tickets which were raffled off at the event, and PortX, Inc., Orient Star Group, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, CGA CGM, and dozens of others contributing to the cause of autism awareness.

MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka said in a statement:

"This year's bike tour event, now in its 14th year, was our largest ever in the shipping and logistics industry. We raised over $120,000 for autism awareness. I am so proud of all of our supporters who joined us for this great cause, including our customers, employees, families, and friends. Thanks to all of our sponsors who helped raise our highest total ever. I would also like to thank Spectrum Works for its great mission and dedication to increasing autism acceptance and for its support for our event."

Over the past 15 years, nearly $500,000 has been raised for autism awareness and acceptance through the efforts of MTS Logistics. The impact of its annual bike tour event has been strongly felt by the autism acceptance community.

Spectrum Works CEO Ann Marie Sullivan said in a statement:

"Each year it has been so uplifting to see the shipping, logistics, and business community come together and bike for autism acceptance. This annual event directly helps develop more inclusive workplaces and directly changes the lives of many young autistic adults. We are very thankful for all the sponsors who contributed to this event and appreciative of all the efforts put into making this event such a huge success. Spectrum Works is once again proud to partner with MTS Logistics for its annual bike tour event."

A variety of prizes were raffled off at the event and the weather saw a gorgeous day for New York City. Bikers had a great time and look forward to biking again next year.

About MTS Logistics, Inc.

MTS Logistics, Inc. is a New York-based international freight forwarder in business for over 24 years, providing fast and reliable logistics services to companies of all sizes around the world. MTS is a leader in bringing cutting-edge technology to the logistics industry with its innovative all-in-one shipping software. The company has spearheaded several Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives within the shipping industry, including an annual bike tour event where it raises money for autism awareness and workforce training.

About Spectrum Works:

Spectrum Works is a (501)(c)(3) designated non-profit organization located in Secaucus, New Jersey dedicated to providing job training and employment opportunities for autistic high school students and other young adults on the spectrum. It was founded by Ann Marie Sullivan, an entrepreneur with two decades of experience in building and managing start-up organizations, to address a critical disconnect between an 85% unemployment rate for autistic individuals and their value to the workforce as employees with inherent skills and abilities. In 2013, she partnered with Robert Butters, founder of Green Distribution and FM Expressions, to make the Spectrum Works vision a reality.

