MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore

Malaysia

The Malaysian Finance Ministry estimates a 5.5% GDP growth rate for 2018, and this new Business Partner will help MTS capture that predicted growth. Quantarad Technologies Sdn. Bhd. serves the Automotive, Aerospace, Polymer & Petrol Chemical, Metal, Construction Materials and Pharmaceutical & Medical Device industries, and works with quality assurance and R&D laboratories in both the commercial and educational sectors. These business segments align with MTS products and services, ensuring that this Business Partner will be a knowledgeable resource for MTS customers.



Singapore

Quantum Technologies Global Pte. Ltd. will support MTS products and services in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) predicts growth in technology-focused industry sectors; and MTS expects that business will continue to expand at a steady rate, especially in the Medical Materials, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas and Higher Education sectors. Quantum Technologies serves all of these industries, and is well-versed in healthcare and life sciences applications. This Business Partner will help drive demand for MTS solutions and accelerate growth in these areas.



"As the economies of the Asia-Pacific region grow, MTS is in an excellent position to meet increasing customer demand for mechanical testing products and services," says Dr. Jeffrey Graves, MTS President and CEO. "The addition of these new Business Partners, along with previously announced Business Partner appointments in Australia, New Zealand and Vietnam, demonstrate MTS' dedication to serving customers in this region."



About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide controls for a variety of applications measuring motion, pressure, position, force and sound. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mts-plans-for-growth-in-asia-with-new-business-partners-in-malaysia-and-singapore-300650400.html

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mts.com

