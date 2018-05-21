MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy

MTS was recognized at the Xcel Energy Efficiency Expo for several energy-saving initiatives, from stopping compressed air loss to installing LED lights. The MTS Green Team identified and prioritized improvement projects with the help of a Level 1 ASHREA Energy Audit. As a result, MTS was able to reduce energy use in the following ways:

Consolidate data center emergency backup power sources

Eliminate hundreds of individual electrical appliances

Reduce waste in compressed air system

Communicate energy saving practices for individual workstations to reduce overnight power consumption

Replace approximately 9,000 T8 florescent bulbs with Type A LED units, for an estimated 784,800 kWh per year savings.

The MTS Green Team continues to evaluate and monitor opportunities for energy use improvements with a centralized project score card. In addition, this volunteer group of employees makes suggestions for minimizing environmental impact and encouraging personal energy responsibility. Some of their successes include leading efforts to provide:

Educational seminars about recycling, composting, and LED lighting upgrades

Reusable water bottles for employees

Opportunities for campus clean-up

Bike garage for bicycle commuters

Onsite Electric Vehicle charging program for employee vehicles.

"MTS constantly looks for ways to improve the energy efficiency of our products and facilities. As a large manufacturer, our decisions about energy use have great impact on the area's total energy consumption," states Dr. Jeffrey Graves, MTS President and CEO. "MTS thanks Xcel Energy for recognizing our efforts to improve energy efficiency, and appreciates our employees' dedication to energy savings."

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide controls for a variety of applications measuring motion, pressure, position, force and sound. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

