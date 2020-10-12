MTS Receives Outstanding Achievement Award for Workplace Safety

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of advanced test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, today announced receipt of an award recognizing outstanding results in workplace health and safety.

MTS will receive an Outstanding Achievement Award from the Minnesota Safety Council during the Governor's Safety Award ceremony at the virtual MN/SD Safety & Health Conference later this month. Since 1934, the Governor's Safety Awards program has recognized employers that demonstrate exceptional safety performance through lower than national average safety incident rates and implementation of a comprehensive safety program. Applicants are judged on multiple years of injury data and the number of days of missed, reassigned or restricted work due to injury as compared to safety statistics for industry peers. Award applicants are also evaluated on workplace safety program execution.

To earn an outstanding rating, a company must have received a Meritorious Achievement Award by having a better than average incident rate for three consecutive years and achieving a qualifying score on the 100-point safety evaluation. In addition to the previous award, a company must show continuous improvement with an incident rate that is 51-90% better than industry average and a score of 75-90 on the safety evaluation.

"Employee health, safety and well-being remain a top priority for MTS," says Randy J. Martinez, MTS Interim President and CEO. "MTS' commitment to safety is evident in the work of the Environmental Health & Safety Team, Incident Response Team, Safety Committee and trained in-house first responders, as well as each person's daily efforts to help ensure a safe working environment. This commitment enabled us to move quickly to implement critical protocols to protect our employees during the COVID-19 outbreak and ensure business continuity. MTS thanks the Minnesota Safety Council for this prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award and MTS employees for dedication to maintaining and improving workplace health and safety."

"It is a pleasure to recognize MTS for safety excellence," states Paul Aasen, Minnesota Safety Council President. "Safety is about time and attention and diligence. We thank MTS for working hard to keep employees safe."

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 28, 2019 and revenue of $893 million for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2019. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

