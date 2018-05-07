MTS Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues of $191 million , driven by strong Sensors revenue growth of 17% year-over-year

, driven by strong Sensors revenue growth of 17% year-over-year Test service continues momentum with revenue growth of 14% year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.44 , a $0.06 year-over-year increase

, a year-over-year increase Strong balance sheet, including cash of $84 million at quarter end

at quarter end Continued deleveraging of the balance sheet with $34 million of debt payments

of debt payments Declared 145th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share

FINANCIAL TABLE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Revenue $ 191,323



$ 193,424



$ 385,485



$ 392,703

Revenue % increase (decrease)1 (1.1) %

41.1 %

(1.8) %

41.5 % Gross margin 39.1 %

40.8 %

39.6 %

38.8 % Operating margin 8.7 %

8.0 %

8.6 %

6.5 % Net income $ 8,438



$ 7,199



$ 41,589



$ 8,904

Diluted earnings per share 0.44



0.38



2.16



0.47

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 0.45



0.67



2.18



1.23

Adjusted EBITDA2 27,526



33,264



54,404



64,789

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 84,378



97,433









Test backlog, end of period 299,296



298,136









Total debt, end of period 409,733



460,016















1 Growth rate in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 reflects the first year of our PCB acquisition from July 5, 2016. 2 Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for discussion on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We are very pleased with the strength in our Sensors business, which continues to deliver double-digit revenue growth, expanded bottom line performance and increasing momentum with strong orders in our most recent quarter," stated Dr. Jeff Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The breadth of our Sensors product portfolio and the expanded ability to support customers worldwide provides us with the confidence that our Sensors business is in a good rhythm and will continue its strong performance as factory automation, defense programs and industrial markets drive strong demand for our products across our Sensors portfolio."

"The second quarter presented mixed results within our Test business as top line growth in both materials test and service was strong at 7.8% and 14.1%, respectively, but was offset by weak equipment orders in the ground vehicles test sector. The strengths were driven by the rapid expansion of carbon fiber composites into new applications, the need to test materials and components created by 'additive manufacturing' and continuing growth in our service offerings. Our ground vehicles test sector experienced timing shifts of several large orders for automotive test equipment into the third and fourth quarters as our automotive customers re-prioritized capital spending into the development of autonomous vehicles," stated Dr. Graves. "Our Test business continues to be positioned well with our leading technology and product offerings which drive precision, durability and reliability for our customers. We will continue to expand our businesses in our materials and structures test sectors while managing through the volatile ground vehicles environment."

"During the quarter, we announced a restructuring of our Test business in China, one of our fastest growing regions. This investment will result in the closure of two local manufacturing plants, located in Shanghai and Shenzhen, the transfer of production to a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing partner, the consolidation of engineering, sales and service organizations, and reduce the compliance risk profile of our Chinese operations. Demand is growing rapidly in China, particularly for the materials test systems we produce there, and the resulting streamlined operational footprint is expected to support this growth for many years to follow," concluded Dr. Graves.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE 2018 SECOND FISCAL QUARTER

Revenue

Revenue was $191.3 million, down $2.1 million or 1.1%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year, driven mainly by a 17.2% increase in our Sensors business being more than offset by lower equipment volume in the ground vehicles sector of our Test business. Our Sensors business generated continued momentum from new opportunities in the Sensors test sector, along with continued growth in the Sensors position sector and broad demand across the remaining Sensors sectors.

Orders

Test orders for the quarter were $105.1 million, a sequential 3.7% decrease over the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 and 4.4% lower than the same prior-year period. The overall decline from the prior year was attributable to shifts in timing of several large custom orders, primarily in vehicles and structures, which are subject to variability in timing of order execution as customers shift investment priorities. Orders for materials test systems and test services were again strong, driven by growth in new advanced materials and additive manufacturing, usage. The Test opportunity pipeline remains robust at $1.0 billion in opportunities over the next 12 months. Test ended the quarter with a backlog of $299.3 million, a 1.9% decline sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Sensors orders for the quarter were a record $84.2 million, representing a sequential 9.7% increase over the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. This strength was driven by broad demand in the test and position sensors sectors, and all major geographies. Sensors backlog at quarter end was also a record $52.9 million.

Earnings Before Taxes

Earnings before taxes totaled $10.2 million, up $1.5 million compared to the same prior-year period. The increase was mainly due to the non-recurrence of $7.4 million related to the fiscal year 2017 investigation into code of conduct violations in our China Test operations in the prior year and the non-recurrence of prior year acquisition integration expenses, along with strong current year growth in Sensors revenue. Partially offsetting the growth was a decline in Test revenue, driven by lower order volumes and product mix.

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share was $0.44 compared to $0.38 in the same prior-year period on net income of $8.4 million and $7.2 million, respectively. Results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 included a reduction in the effective tax rate as a result of the U.S. tax reform and lower operating expenses resulting from cost containment measures.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $27.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, up 2.4% sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5.7 million from the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 primarily due to the decline in Test revenue. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit D of this earnings release.

Capital Structure

During the quarter, we continued to execute on our plan to strengthen our balance sheet. This included debt payments of $34 million during the quarter, $25 million of which was in excess of our mandatory repayment requirements. Our strong cash position and ability to repatriate cash to the United States on favorable terms will further accelerate our deleveraging efforts in the future.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend was payable on April 2, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 19, 2018. This was our 145th consecutive quarterly dividend.

China Restructuring

As disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2018, we announced workforce reductions and manufacturing facility closures in our Test segment corresponding to the transfer of production operations in China to a contract manufacturing partner. These changes are designed to increase organizational effectiveness, gain manufacturing efficiencies, provide cost savings that can be reinvested in growth initiatives and reduce the compliance risk profile of our Chinese operations. This action will impact two China Test manufacturing facilities with no changes anticipated in the United States or European operations from this transfer.

During fiscal year 2018, we expect to incur an additional $1.0 million to $2.0 million of pre-tax restructuring costs. We anticipate this restructuring action to be completed by the end of fiscal year 2018 with the majority of cash paid in the first half of fiscal year 2019. The entire restructuring program, which includes the change in operating model, is expected to yield future annualized savings of approximately $5.0 million to $10.0 million.

OUTLOOK

Test Business

We continue to expect the Test business to experience flat to slightly declining revenue, with modest earnings growth, for the full year, with the second half anticipated to perform stronger than the first half of the year. Investments targeted specifically at operational efficiency initiatives and new products will continue throughout fiscal year 2018 given the outlook for Test demand over the next few years.

Overall, the demand outlook in Test for the remainder of the fiscal year remains positive as compared to the first half of the year. We believe this demand will be driven heavily by the increased use of additive manufacturing and composites in the materials sector and vehicle light-weighting. We are also pleased with the demand for our core durability products, as civil structural and aerospace testing continues to grow. The challenging headwind in the ground vehicles sector continues to weigh on our near-term results; however, we expect more solidification of OEM investments in the second half of fiscal year 2018 and into fiscal year 2019.

Sensors Business

Strong demand in the Sensors business is anticipated to continue in the second half of fiscal year 2018 across all sectors, driven by new products across all major markets and geographies. Continued realization of synergies, related to both operational efficiencies and revenue growth, is expected over the next several years as a result of integration efforts being substantially complete. This combination of positive factors is expected to yield strong, double-digit top line growth, along with gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA expansion for the Sensors business in the second half of fiscal year 2018.

Consolidated

Based on these factors, we reaffirm our expected outlook for fiscal year 2018 which includes the following:

Metric

Outlook Revenue

$780 million to $820 million Adjusted EBITDA

$120 million to $140 million Diluted earnings per share

$3.55 to $3.85

Our diluted earnings per share reflects the adoption of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and restructuring charges of $1.0 million to $3.0 million primarily related to the consolidation of our Test operations in China. We anticipate our effective tax rate, excluding discrete tax items, to be 16-19% in fiscal year 2018.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in Exhibit E of this earnings release.

SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held on May 8, 2018 (tomorrow), at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT). Dr. Jeff Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ross, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call, which will include a question and answer session after prepared remarks.

Call toll free +1-800-289-0438 (international toll +1-323-794-2423) and reference the conference pass code "4699933". Telephone replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET following the call until 1:00 p.m. ET, May 15, 2018. Call toll free +1-888-203-1112 and reference the conference pass code "4699933".

A transcript of the call can also be accessed from the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com beginning on May 9, 2018.

ABOUT MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION

MTS Systems Corporation's testing hardware, software and services solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS's high-performance sensors provide controls for a variety of applications measuring motion, pressure, position, force and sound. MTS had 3,500 employees as of September 30, 2017 and revenue of $788 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We believe that disclosing adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is diluted earnings per share excluding the impact from restructuring, acquisition integration expenses, acquisition inventory fair value adjustment and China investigation expenses is useful to investors as a measure of operating performance. We use this as one measure to monitor and evaluate operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a financial measure that does not reflect United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We calculate this measure by adding back the after-tax effect of the restructuring expenses, acquisition integration expenses, acquisition inventory fair value adjustment and China investigation expenses to net income and dividing the result by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

We believe that disclosing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and EBITDA excluding the impact from stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition integration expenses, acquisition inventory fair value adjustment and China investigation expenses (Adjusted EBITDA) is useful to investors as a measure of leverage and operating performance. We use these measures to monitor and evaluate leverage and operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measures that do not reflect GAAP. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense to net income. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition integration expenses, acquisition inventory fair value adjustment and China investigation expenses to EBITDA.

Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or better than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the components of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in Exhibits B, C, D and E of this earnings release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. Statements made under the heading "Outlook" are forward-looking statements, and words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "projects," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "anticipates," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements in other parts of the release. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, statements about the opportunities and outlook for our Sensors and Test sectors and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on MTS's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause MTS's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section of MTS's most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. The reports referenced above are available on MTS's website at www.mts.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which statements are made, and MTS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances.

MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017















Revenue $ 191,323



$ 193,424



$ 385,485



$ 392,703

Cost of sales 116,498



114,568



232,732



240,383

Gross profit 74,825



78,856



152,753



152,320

Gross margin 39.1 %

40.8 %

39.6 %

38.8 %















Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative 49,589



54,183



102,179



108,676

Research and development 8,626



9,261



17,467



17,942

Total operating expenses 58,215



63,444



119,646



126,618

















Income from operations 16,610



15,412



33,107



25,702

Operating margin 8.7 %

8.0 %

8.6 %

6.5 %















Interest expense, net (6,708)



(7,418)



(13,512)



(14,698)

Other income (expense), net 274



666



51



(163)

















Income before income taxes 10,176



8,660



19,646



10,841

Income tax provision (benefit) 1,738



1,461



(21,943)



1,937

Net income $ 8,438



$ 7,199



$ 41,589



$ 8,904

















Earnings per share













Basic













Earnings per share $ 0.44



$ 0.38



$ 2.17



$ 0.47

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,150



19,016



19,137



18,992

















Diluted













Earnings per share $ 0.44



$ 0.38



$ 2.16



$ 0.47

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,273



19,109



19,258



19,095



MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,

2018

September 30,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 84,378

$ 108,733 Accounts receivable, net 118,593

123,994 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 60,729

76,914 Inventories, net 143,487

127,728 Other current assets 25,227

19,880 Total current assets 432,414

457,249







Property and equipment, net 95,573

99,930 Goodwill 370,513

369,762 Intangible assets, net 250,470

255,079 Other long-term assets 6,951

7,672 Total assets $ 1,155,921

$ 1,189,692







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 53,210

$ 39,095 Accounts payable 47,394

47,515 Advance payments from customers 83,039

76,712 Other accrued liabilities 73,422

84,067 Total current liabilities 257,065

247,389







Long-term debt, less current maturities 356,523

418,544 Other long-term liabilities 70,103

94,982 Total liabilities 683,691

760,915







Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.25 par; 64,000 shares authorized:





17,792 and 17,760 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and September 30, 2017, respectively 4,448

4,440 Additional paid-in capital 166,757

163,632 Retained earnings 292,200

261,258 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,825

(553) Total shareholders' equity 472,230

428,777 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,155,921

$ 1,189,692

Exhibit A MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Segment Financial Information (unaudited - in thousands)

























Three Months Ended





March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

% Variance Test Segment









Revenue $ 110,238



$ 123,840



(11) % Cost of sales 76,011



79,106



(4) % Gross profit 34,227



44,734



(23) % Gross margin 31.0 %

36.1 %















Operating expenses 30,932



38,367



(19) %











Income from operations $ 3,295



$ 6,367



(48) %











Sensors Segment









Revenue $ 81,542



$ 69,584



17 % Cost of sales 40,922



35,462



15 % Gross profit 40,620



34,122



19 % Gross margin 49.8 %

49.0 %















Operating expenses 27,283



25,077



9 %











Income (loss) from operations $ 13,337



$ 9,045



47 %











Intersegment Eliminations









Revenue $ (457)



$ —





Cost of sales (435)



—





Gross profit (22)



—

















Income (loss) from operations $ (22)



$ —

















Total Company









Revenue $ 191,323



$ 193,424



(1) % Cost of sales 116,498



114,568



2 % Gross profit 74,825



78,856



(5) % Gross margin 39.1 %

40.8 %















Operating expenses 58,215



63,444



(8) %











Income from operations $ 16,610



$ 15,412



8 %

Exhibit B MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring, Acquisition Integration and China Investigation Expenses (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

Pre-Tax Tax Net

Pre-Tax Tax Net Net income $ 10,176

$ 1,738

$ 8,438



$ 8,660

$ 1,461

$ 7,199 Restructuring expenses 1 362

92

270



381

134

247 Acquisition integration expenses2 —

—

—



690

188

502 China investigation expenses2 —

—

—



6,759

1,827

4,932 Adjusted net income 3 $ 10,538

$ 1,830

$ 8,708



$ 16,490

$ 3,610

$ 12,880















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,273







19,109















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53

$ 0.09

$ 0.44



$ 0.45

$ 0.07

$ 0.38 Impact of restructuring expenses 0.02

0.01

0.01



0.02

0.01

0.01 Impact of acquisition integration expenses —

—

—



0.04

0.01

0.03 Impact of China investigation expenses —

—

—



0.35

0.10

0.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.55

$ 0.10

$ 0.45



$ 0.86

$ 0.19

$ 0.67





















1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring expenses, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where restructuring expenses were incurred. 2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition integration and China investigation expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items to these expenses. 3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

Exhibit C MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring, Acquisition Integration Acquisition Inventory Fair Value Adjustment and China Investigation Expenses (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

































Six Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

Pre-Tax Tax Net

Pre-Tax Tax Net Net income $ 19,646

$ (21,943)

$ 41,589



$ 10,841

$ 1,937

$ 8,904 Restructuring expenses 1 608

154

454



944

330

614 Acquisition integration expenses2 —

—

—



2,378

624

1,754 Acquisition inventory fair value adjustment2 —

—

—



7,724

1,993

5,731 China investigation expenses2 —

—

—



8,735

2,337

6,398 Adjusted net income 3 $ 20,254

$ (21,789)

$ 42,043



$ 30,622

$ 7,221

$ 23,401















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,258







19,095















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.02

$ (1.14)

$ 2.16



$ 0.57

$ 0.10

$ 0.47 Impact of restructuring expenses 0.03

0.01

0.02



0.05

0.02

0.03 Impact of acquisition integration expenses —

—

—



0.12

0.03

0.09 Impact of acquisition inventory fair value adjustment —

—

—



0.40

0.10

0.30 Impact of China investigation expenses —

—

—



0.46

0.12

0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 3 $ 1.05

$ (1.13)

$ 2.18



$ 1.60

$ 0.37

$ 1.23





































1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring expenses, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where restructuring expenses were incurred. 2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition integration, acquisition inventory fair value adjustment and China investigation expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items to these expenses. 3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

Exhibit D MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited - in thousands)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Net income $ 8,438

$ 7,199

$ 41,589

$ 8,904 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,738

1,461

(21,943)

1,937 Interest expense, net 6,708

7,418

13,512

14,698 Depreciation and amortization 8,612

8,440

17,348

16,832 EBITDA1 25,496

24,518

50,506

42,371

Stock-based compensation 1,668

916

3,290

2,637 Restructuring expenses 362

381

608

944 Acquisition integration expenses —

690

—

2,378 Acquisition inventory fair value adjustment —

—

—

7,724 China investigation expenses —

6,759

—

8,735 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 27,526

$ 33,264

$ 54,404

$ 64,789





1 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

Exhibit E MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income - Outlook (unaudited - in thousands)







Twelve Months Ending

September 29, 2018

Low High Net income $ 68,500

$ 74,500 Income tax provision (benefit) (18,500)

(15,000) Interest expense, net 25,500

28,500 Depreciation and amortization 36,000

38,000 EBITDA1 $ 111,500

$ 126,000





Stock-based compensation and restructuring expenses 8,500

14,000 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 120,000

$ 140,000











1 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

