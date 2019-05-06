MTS Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (Nasdaq: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today reported financial results for its fiscal year 2019 second quarter ended March 30, 2019.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue of $233.0 million , reflecting the highest revenue-producing quarter in the history of MTS, including record revenue in both Test & Simulation and Sensors

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.73 , an increase of $0.29 or 66% year-over-year

Net income margins of 6.1% for the quarter, a year-over-year increase of 167 basis points

Adjusted EBITDA margins of 16.1% for the quarter, a year-over-year increase of 172 basis points

Backlog of $493.5 million , a year-over-year increase of 40%

Declared 149th consecutive quarterly dividend

FINANCIAL TABLE



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018

March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018 Revenue $ 233,046



$ 191,323



$ 436,227



$ 385,485

Revenue % increase (decrease)1 21.8 %

(1.1) %

13.2 %

(1.8) % Gross margin 37.5 %

39.1 %

38.0 %

39.6 % Operating margin 10.4 %

8.7 %

9.7 %

8.6 % Earnings before taxes $ 17,076



$ 10,176



$ 28,273



$ 19,646

Net income 14,160



8,438



24,661



41,589

Diluted earnings per share 0.73



0.44



1.27



2.16

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 0.76



0.45



1.36



2.18

Adjusted EBITDA2 37,554



27,526



67,656



54,404

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 74,122



84,378









Backlog, end of period 493,468



352,172









Total debt, end of period 464,420



409,733















1 Revenue growth rates in fiscal year 2019 reflect the acquisition of E2M Technologies B.V. that occurred on November 21, 2018. 2 Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for discussion of the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY - DR. JEFF GRAVES, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"Our second quarter performance was strong on virtually all key metrics, as we continue to successfully execute on our growth, diversification and operational efficiency strategies. From a top-line perspective, we delivered over 21% revenue growth, supported by record revenues in both our Test & Simulation and Sensors businesses.

From a profitability perspective, we continue to focus intensely on our cost structure and operational efficiency initiatives, which contributed to a 68% increase in net income, with margins rising to 6.1% for the quarter, and a 36% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, equating to a margin of 16.1% for the quarter. This strong performance supported our continuing investments in the business, further deleveraging of our balance sheet and a continued return of cash to our shareholders through our dividend.

Given the volume and quality of the orders we experienced in the first half of our fiscal year and our significant backlog position, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our strategy of growth and expanded profitability in fiscal year 2019 and beyond."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE 2019 SECOND FISCAL QUARTER

Revenue

Revenue was $233.0 million, up 21.8% compared to the same prior year period, driven by record revenue in Test & Simulation, which included equipment volume growth in all sectors, a full quarter contribution from the acquisition of E2M, which closed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, and continued growth in our Test services activities. Sensors experienced broad demand across all market sectors, as well as the initial ramp-up in volume associated with the U.S. Department of Defense contract, which combined to deliver a record revenue quarter for this business as well.

Orders

Test & Simulation orders for the quarter were $132.1 million, up 25.6% compared to the same prior year period, driven primarily by a large order in the ground vehicles sector of our Test & Simulation business, increased demand across the structures and simulation sectors, and strong growth in the Americas region.

Sensors orders for the quarter were $79.4 million, a 5.7% decrease over the same prior year period. This decline was primarily driven by weakness in the European and Asian regions specific to our Sensors position and systems sectors, partially offset by solid demand in the Americas region of our Sensors position sector and orders growth in our Sensors industrial sector from a slight rebound in the energy market.

Backlog

Backlog remained very strong at $493.5 million, up 40.1% from the same prior year period. Sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, backlog was down 4.1% from our all-time high of $514.7 million as we saw a high-level of conversion to revenue on outstanding projects within the quarter.

Earnings Before Taxes

Earnings before taxes of $17.1 million was up $6.9 million compared to the same prior year period. This earnings increase was driven by growth in Test & Simulation gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses in both businesses and $0.5 million acquisition inventory fair value adjustment related to the acquisition of E2M.

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.44 in the same prior year period on net income of $14.2 million and $8.4 million, respectively. The $0.29 increase was primarily driven by growth in Test & Simulation gross profit. Second quarter of fiscal year 2019 results were impacted by $0.03 of non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment and acquisition-related expenses. Similarly, results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 include a $0.01 impact for non-recurring restructuring expense. Adjusting for these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.76 for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, and $0.45 for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $37.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, up 36.4% compared to the same prior year period and 24.8% sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. This growth was primarily due to significantly higher Test & Simulation gross profit and a full quarter contribution from the acquisition of E2M, partially offset by higher operating expenses in both Test & Simulation and Sensors. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit D of this earnings release.

Capital Structure

During the quarter, our total debt balance decreased by $2.6 million. With a strong backlog and positive cash flow forecast, we expect to continue to pay down our debt, thus continuing to reduce our leverage ratio, between now and the end of fiscal year 2019.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend was payable on April 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 18, 2019. This was our 149th consecutive quarterly dividend.

OUTLOOK

Test & Simulation Business

Looking forward, our strong performance during the first half of fiscal year 2019 supports our positive outlook for our Test & Simulation business. From a revenue perspective, our near-record backlog at mid-year reflects strong sales momentum driven by the rapidly expanding use of advanced materials, such as carbon-fiber composites, the adoption of additive manufacturing methods for net-shape component fabrications, and the rapidly increasing complexity of ground and air vehicles which requires new simulation methods for determining product performance and life. Our energy and infrastructure markets remain robust, driven by continued growth in wind power and advanced building designs which are more resistant to damage from earthquakes, sea and storm events. In addition, the acquisition of E2M diversifies us further into flight simulation, entertainment and other advanced simulation markets that further expand our growth opportunities.

In addition to our exciting growth opportunities, we continue to invest in operational efficiency initiatives to improve profitability, and in new products and technologies to drive margin expansion and to generate continued strong demand for Test & Simulation products and services.

Sensors Business

Strong demand in our Sensors business is anticipated to continue during fiscal year 2019 across all sectors, driven by accelerating new product introductions across all major markets and geographies, and expanded opportunities associated with the U.S. Department of Defense. This combination of positive factors, including full production ramp-up of sensors for the U.S. military, is expected to provide double digit top-line growth for the second half of the fiscal year, along with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion for the Sensors business for the remainder of fiscal year 2019.

Consolidated

Based on these factors, we are confident in our outlook for fiscal year 2019 and are maintaining our full year guidance as:

Metric

Current Outlook Revenue

$830 million to $870 million Adjusted EBITDA

$122 million to $142 million Diluted earnings per share

$2.30 to $2.60 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$2.42 to $2.72

The above outlook includes:

$8.5 million to $11.0 million for stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition fair value inventory adjustment;

Our acquisition of E2M, in addition to the slightly positive effects of the implementation of the new revenue recognition standard as compared to the previous standard; and

An anticipated effective tax rate, excluding discrete tax items, of 15-18% for fiscal year 2019.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP financial measures, to net income and diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, respectively, for the above outlook is included in Exhibits E and F of this earnings release, respectively.

ABOUT MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We believe that disclosing adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is diluted earnings per share excluding the impact from restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment is useful to investors as a measure of operating performance. We use this as one measure to monitor and evaluate operating performance. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a financial measure that does not reflect United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We calculate this measure by adding back the after-tax effect of the restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment to net income and dividing the result by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

We believe that disclosing earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA excluding the impact from stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment (Adjusted EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue (Adjusted EBITDA margin) are useful to investors as a measure of leverage and operating performance. We use these measures to monitor and evaluate leverage and operating performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that do not reflect GAAP. We calculate EBITDA by adding back interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense to net income. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and the acquisition inventory fair value adjustment to EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

We believe that disclosing free cash flow is useful to investors as a measure of operating performance. We use this measure as an indicator of our strength and ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is a financial measure that does not reflect GAAP. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and businesses, net of cash acquired, plus cash proceeds from sales of property and equipment.

Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or better than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the components of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in Exhibits B, C, D, E, F and G of this earnings release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018

March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018















Revenue













Product $ 206,690



$ 165,453



$ 381,769



$ 334,694

Service 26,356



25,870



54,458



50,791

Total revenue 233,046



191,323



436,227



385,485

Cost of sales













Product 129,579



101,133



237,746



201,627

Service 16,117



15,365



32,826



31,105

Total cost of sales 145,696



116,498



270,572



232,732

Gross profit 87,350



74,825



165,655



152,753

Gross margin 37.5 %

39.1 %

38.0 %

39.6 %















Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 33,395



30,597



65,484



62,625

General and administrative 22,105



18,992



43,183



39,554

Research and development 7,676



8,626



14,848



17,467

Total operating expenses 63,176



58,215



123,515



119,646

















Income from operations 24,174



16,610



42,140



33,107

Operating margin 10.4 %

8.7 %

9.7 %

8.6 %















Interest expense, net (7,368)



(6,708)



(14,186)



(13,512)

Other income (expense), net 270



274



319



51

















Income before income taxes 17,076



10,176



28,273



19,646

Income tax provision (benefit) 2,916



1,738



3,612



(21,943)

Net income $ 14,160



$ 8,438



$ 24,661



$ 41,589

















Earnings per share













Basic













Earnings per share $ 0.74



$ 0.44



$ 1.28



$ 2.17

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,251



19,150



19,234



19,137

















Diluted













Earnings per share $ 0.73



$ 0.44



$ 1.27



$ 2.16

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,441



19,273



19,393



19,258

















Dividends declared per share $ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.60



$ 0.60



MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands)









March 30,

2019

September 29,

2018 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,122



$ 71,804

Accounts receivable, net 117,349



122,243

Unbilled accounts receivable, net 71,175



70,474

Inventories, net 179,071



139,109

Other current assets 32,307



24,572

Total current assets 474,024



428,202









Property and equipment, net 88,126



90,269









Goodwill 403,425



369,275

Intangible assets, net 287,101



246,138

Other long-term assets 7,958



5,512

Total assets $ 1,260,634



$ 1,139,396









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 28,076



$ 32,738

Accounts payable 39,941



47,886

Advance payments from customers 102,033



80,131

Other accrued liabilities 89,453



78,358

Total current liabilities 259,503



239,113









Long-term debt, less current maturities, net 436,344



355,640

Other long-term liabilities 79,733



66,711

Total liabilities 775,580



661,464









Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.25 par; 64,000 shares authorized:





17,900 and 17,856 shares issued and outstanding as





of March 30, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively 4,475



4,464

Additional paid-in capital 176,918



171,407

Retained earnings 308,279



300,585

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,618)



1,476

Total shareholders' equity 485,054



477,932

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,260,634



$ 1,139,396



MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018

March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018















Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Net income $ 14,160



$ 8,438



$ 24,661



$ 41,589

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Stock-based compensation 2,895



1,668



4,689



3,290

Fair value adjustment to acquired inventory 539



—



984



—

Depreciation and amortization 9,508



8,612



18,468



17,348

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment 349



92



510



159

Amortization of financing fees 1,039



1,316



2,099



2,626

Deferred income taxes 15



(302)



(1,243)



(30,654)

Other 659



963



1,087



1,687

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (9,126)



7,248



(20,586)



1,213

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 20,038



28,035



30,669



37,258

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities













Purchases of property and equipment (5,576)



(2,567)



(9,349)



(5,368)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —



—



10



69

Purchases of business, net of cash acquired (3,794)



—



(81,826)



—

Other —



823



(285)



823

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (9,370)



(1,744)



(91,450)



(4,476)

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



—



80,391



—

Payments on financing arrangements, net (2,664)



(33,550)



(6,783)



(50,447)

Cash dividends (5,365)



(5,337)



(10,724)



(10,667)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 663



533



701



745

Payments to purchase and retire common stock (42)



(13)



(398)



(757)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (7,408)



(38,367)



63,187



(61,126)

















Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 424



2,383



(88)



3,989

Cash and Cash Equivalents













Increase (decrease) during the period 3,684



(9,693)



2,318



(24,355)

Balance, beginning of period 70,438



94,071



71,804



108,733

Balance, End of Period $ 74,122



$ 84,378



$ 74,122



$ 84,378



Exhibit A MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Segment Financial Information (unaudited - in thousands)

























Three Months Ended





March 30,

2019

March 31,

2018

% Variance Test & Simulation Segment









Revenue $ 151,032



$ 110,238



37 % Cost of sales 103,742



76,011



36 % Gross profit 47,290



34,227



38 % Gross margin 31.3 %

31.0 %















Operating expenses 34,606



30,932



12 %











Income from operations $ 12,684



$ 3,295



285 %











Sensors Segment









Revenue $ 82,375



$ 81,542



1 % Cost of sales 42,301



40,922



3 % Gross profit 40,074



40,620



(1) % Gross margin 48.6 %

49.8 %















Operating expenses 28,570



27,283



5 %











Income from operations $ 11,504



$ 13,337



(14) %











Intersegment Eliminations









Revenue $ (361)



$ (457)





Cost of sales (347)



(435)





Gross profit (14)



(22)

















Income (loss) from operations $ (14)



$ (22)

















Total Company









Revenue $ 233,046



$ 191,323



22 % Cost of sales 145,696



116,498



25 % Gross profit 87,350



74,825



17 % Gross margin 37.5 %

39.1 %















Operating expenses 63,176



58,215



9 %











Income from operations $ 24,174



$ 16,610



46 %

Exhibit B MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring, Acquisition-Related and Acquisition Inventory Fair Value Adjustment Expenses (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended

March 30, 2019

March 31, 2018

Pre-Tax Tax Net

Pre-Tax Tax Net Net income $ 17,076

$ 2,916

$ 14,160



$ 10,176

$ 1,738

$ 8,438

Restructuring expenses 1 —

—

—



362

92

270

Acquisition-related expenses 2 262

55

207



—

—

—

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 1 539

81

458



—

—

—

Adjusted net income 3 $ 17,877

$ 3,052

$ 14,825



$ 10,538

$ 1,830

$ 8,708

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,441







19,273

















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.88

$ 0.15

$ 0.73



$ 0.53

$ 0.09

$ 0.44

Impact of restructuring expenses —

—

—



0.02

0.01

0.01

Impact of acquisition-related expenses 0.01

—

0.01



—

—

—

Impact of acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 0.03

0.01

0.02



—

—

—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.92

$ 0.16

$ 0.76



$ 0.55

$ 0.10

$ 0.45

































1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring expenses and acquisition inventory fair value adjustment, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where the expenses were incurred.















2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items to these expenses.















3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

Exhibit C MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring, Acquisition-Related and Acquisition Inventory Fair Value Adjustment Expenses (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

































Six Months Ended

March 30, 2019

March 31, 2018

Pre-Tax Tax Net

Pre-Tax Tax Net Net income $ 28,273

$ 3,612

$ 24,661



$ 19,646

$ (21,943)

$ 41,589

Restructuring expenses 1 130

33

97



608

154

454

Acquisition-related expenses 2 1,035

217

818



—

—

—

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 1 984

148

836



—

—

—

Adjusted net income 3 $ 30,422

$ 4,010

$ 26,412



$ 20,254

$ (21,789)

$ 42,043

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,393







19,258

















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.46

$ 0.19

$ 1.27



$ 1.02

$ (1.14)

$ 2.16

Impact of restructuring expenses 0.01

—

0.01



0.03

0.01

0.02

Impact of acquisition-related expenses 0.05

0.01

0.04



—

—

—

Impact of acquisition inventory fair value adjustment 0.05

0.01

0.04



—

—

—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 $ 1.57

$ 0.21

$ 1.36



$ 1.05

$ (1.13)

$ 2.18

































1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring expenses and acquisition inventory fair value adjustment, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where the expenses were incurred.















2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items to these expenses.















3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.