MTS Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Record revenue of $892.5 million , an increase of 14.7%

, an increase of 14.7% GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.21 , a decrease of $0.97 or 30.5%

, a decrease of or 30.5% Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.44 , a decrease of $0.84 or 25.6%

, a decrease of or 25.6% GAAP net income of $43.1 million , or 4.8%, a decrease of 29.8%

, or 4.8%, a decrease of 29.8% Record Adjusted EBITDA of $132.6 million , an increase of 15.4%

, an increase of 15.4% Declared 151st consecutive quarterly dividend

FINANCIAL TABLE



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018 Revenue $ 224,082



$ 197,879



$ 892,518



$ 778,032

Revenue % increase (decrease)1 13.2 %

(1.8) %

14.7 %

(1.3) % Gross margin 34.9 %

38.7 %

36.9 %

39.3 % Operating margin 6.5 %

8.0 %

8.9 %

8.4 % Earnings before taxes $ 4,150



$ 14,532



$ 48,613



$ 44,223

Net income 4,821



10,760



43,067



61,328

Diluted earnings per share 0.25



0.56



2.21



3.18

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 0.37



0.61



2.44



3.28

Adjusted EBITDA2 29,601



32,683



132,614



114,869

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period







57,937



71,804

Backlog, end of period







420,115



415,155

Total debt, end of period







512,617



388,378







1 Revenue growth rates in fiscal year 2019 reflect the acquisitions of E2M Technologies B.V. (E2M) that occurred on November 21, 2018 and Endevco that occurred on August 5, 2019. 2 Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for discussion of the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY - DR. JEFF GRAVES, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"We executed very well this year on our growth and diversification strategy, delivering record revenue with double-digit top-line growth, along with adding two important simulation and sensing businesses to our company, E2M and Endevco. These acquisitions, in combination with our ongoing R&D investments, promise to bring exciting growth and profitability expansion to our company for years to come.

For fiscal year 2019, our Test & Simulation business drove top-line growth of over 20% compared to the prior year, with expansion to their operating margin. Our Sensors business delivered another record revenue performance with 7% growth and finished the year with a strong backlog that positions us for significant acceleration of growth in Sensors for fiscal year 2020. This top-line performance demonstrates the continued benefits of our diversification strategy, our success with new product introductions across all of our major end markets, and our ability to capitalize on rapidly expanding market opportunities in our Sensors business.

While we are excited about our top-line momentum, we continue to focus on our cost structure and in driving operational efficiencies in both businesses. These efforts contributed to a net income margin of 4.8% for the year and a 15.4% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, equating to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.9% for the year. This solid performance supports our continued investments in new product development, diversification, and capital structure optimization, all while returning cash to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend.

As we enter our new fiscal year, we are excited about the resilience of our markets, our record year-end backlog, which topped $420 million, and the customer reception to our new product offerings. Looking ahead, we continue to target quality order replenishment to further expand our backlog and to drive operating efficiencies that underpin our growth and margin expansion during fiscal year 2020."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE 2019 FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER

Revenue

Revenue was $224.1 million, up 13.2% compared to the same prior year period, driven by continued revenue growth in Test & Simulation, which included revenue from the acquisition of E2M which closed in the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. The quarter also benefited from equipment volume growth in the materials and structures sectors and growth in Test services. Sensors experienced strong revenue growth driven in part by the continued ramp-up in volume associated with our U.S. Department of Defense contract and the addition of revenue from the acquisition of Endevco which closed during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, slightly offset by weakness in the European region in our Sensors position sector.

Orders

Test orders during the quarter were $116.6 million, a 17.1% decrease compared to the same prior year period driven primarily by a large order in our Test structures sector in the prior year, delays in orders from the uncertainty surrounding potential tariffs and weakness in the Americas region. This decline was partially offset by the addition of orders from the acquisition of E2M and growth in our Test ground vehicles sector.

Sensors orders during the quarter were $90.2 million, representing a 6.4% decrease over the same prior year period. This decline was primarily driven by timing differences related to when orders from our U.S. Department of Defense contract were funded in fiscal year 2019 versus fiscal year 2018 and weakness in the European region specific to our Sensors position sector. This decrease was offset by a large order in our Sensors test sector and the addition of orders from the acquisition of Endevco.

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.56 during the same prior year period on net income of $4.8 million and $10.8 million, respectively. The $0.31 decrease was primarily driven by the $4.6 million gain recognized on the sale of one of our China manufacturing facilities in the prior year. During fiscal year 2019, we also had higher interest expense from our increased debt position as a result of the issuance of our senior unsecured notes in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019, along with the acceleration of debt amortization cost from the pay down on the term loan B facility, a reduction in Test & Simulation gross profit and acquisition-related costs. The decrease was partially offset by leverage from higher Sensors revenue growth and a lower effective tax rate.

Fourth quarter results were impacted by $0.12 of non-recurring costs associated with acquisition-related expenses, restructuring / other expenses and the Endevco acquisition inventory fair value adjustment. Similarly, results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 include $0.05 of restructuring expenses. Adjusting for these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.37 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 and $0.61 for the same period in the prior year. A reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit B of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $29.6 million, down 9.4% compared to the same prior year period. The decline was primarily due to the $4.6 million gain recognized on the sale of one of our China manufacturing facilities in the prior year. During fiscal year 2019, we also had a decrease in Test & Simulation gross profit and higher Sensors operating expenses, partially offset by higher Sensors gross profit and contributions from the acquisitions of E2M and Endevco. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit D of this earnings release.

Balance Sheet

During the quarter, our total debt increased by $50.1 million to $512.6 million due to our increased debt position as a result of the issuance of our senior unsecured notes, partially offset by the pay down of our term loan B and settlement of the tangible equity units. We ended the quarter with $57.9 million of cash, resulting in a net debt balance of $454.7 million. For fiscal year 2019, our ratio of interest-bearing debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 4.0 and our ratio of net interest-bearing debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 3.5.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend was payable on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2019. This was our 151st consecutive quarterly dividend.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR

Revenue

Revenue was $892.5 million, up 14.7% compared to the prior year, driven by record revenue in Test & Simulation, which included equipment volume growth in all sectors and geographies, along with revenue contributions from the acquisition of E2M and continued growth in Test services. Sensors also experienced record revenue driven by the continued ramp-up in volume associated with our U.S. Department of Defense contract, growth in our Sensors position sector during the first half of fiscal year 2019, growth in the Sensors industrial sector from a continued rebound in the energy market and contributions from the acquisition of Endevco.

Orders

Test orders for the fiscal year were $477.6 million, a 3.5% decrease compared to the prior year, driven predominantly by weakness in the Asia region due to uncertainty surrounding potential tariffs. This decrease was partially offset by orders contribution from the acquisition of E2M. Our orders performance does not reflect the full impact of a new Test & Simulation project received from the U.S. Department of Defense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, which will be funded incrementally throughout its execution. We recorded $4.3 million of the full $30.4 million order, inclusive of options, for this new test system in fiscal year 2019.

Sensors orders for the fiscal year were a record $344.5 million, a 2.5% increase compared to the prior year. This strength was driven by a larger order in our Sensors test sector, the addition of orders from the acquisition of Endevco, solid demand in the Americas region particularly in our Sensors position sector and orders growth in our Sensors industrial sector from a continued rebound in the energy market, partially offset by weakness in the European region.

Backlog

Backlog of $420.1 million was up 1.2% compared to the same prior year period primarily driven by the addition of backlog from the E2M and Endevco acquisitions, along with strong full year Sensors orders. The increase was partially offset by the high level of conversion to revenue on outstanding projects, along with a lower order volume in Test & Simulation. Ending backlog for Test & Simulation and Sensors was $342.7 million and $77.5 million, respectively.

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share was $2.21 compared to $3.18 in the prior year on net income of $43.1 million and $61.3 million, respectively. The $0.97 decrease was primarily due to certain discrete tax benefits of $25.0 million for the estimated impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the gain on the sale of one of our China manufacturing facilities both recognized in the prior year. During fiscal year 2019, we also had increased operating expenses, higher interest expense, acquisition inventory fair value adjustments and acquisition-related and restructuring / other expenses. The decline was partially offset by growth in both segments and the additional contributions from the E2M and Endevco acquisitions.

Fiscal year 2019 results were impacted by $0.23 of non-recurring costs associated with acquisition-related expenses, restructuring / other expenses and the E2M and Endevco acquisition inventory fair value adjustments. Similarly, results for fiscal year 2018 include $0.10 of restructuring expenses. Adjusting for these items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.44 for fiscal year 2019 and $3.28 for the prior year. The current year adjusted earnings per share amount includes $0.18 for certain discrete tax items compared to $1.30 included in the prior year primarily related to the impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. A reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit C of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $132.6 million compared to $114.9 million in the prior year, up $17.7 million. This increase was primarily due to the strong revenue growth in both segments and additional contributions from the E2M and Endevco acquisitions, partially offset by higher operating expenses and the prior year gain recognized on the sale of one of our China manufacturing facilities. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in Exhibit D of this earnings release.

OUTLOOK

Test & Simulation Business

Our performance for fiscal year 2019 sets us up for future growth in our Test & Simulation business. Future orders growth from strength in our simulation platforms, material testing and service offerings is expected to temper the headwinds experienced in the global economy. Overall, we anticipate challenges across all sectors stemming from a general weakening of the global economy, uncertainties surrounding tariffs and technology disruptions in the transportation market. We continue to benefit from the rapidly expanding use of advanced materials, such as carbon-fiber composites, the adoption of additive manufacturing methods for net-shape component fabrications, and the rapidly increasing complexity of ground and air vehicles which requires new simulation methods for determining product performance and life. Our energy and infrastructure markets remain robust, driven by continued growth in wind power and advanced building designs that are more resistant to damage from earthquakes, sea and storm events. The simulation market continues to benefit from increased demand for pilot training and rapid theme park expansions, which fits nicely with our expanded product offerings.

In addition to these growth opportunities, we continue to invest in operational efficiency initiatives to improve profitability, and to develop new products and technologies to drive margin expansion and to generate the highest demand for Test & Simulation products and services in the coming years.

Sensors Business

Our Sensors business demand is driven by accelerating new product introductions across all major markets and geographies, and expanded opportunities associated with the U.S. Department of Defense. The strategic acquisition of Endevco brings together two iconic brands in the test and measurement sensors market, PCB and Endevco, providing for further growth opportunities. This combination of positive factors, including full production ramp-up associated with our U.S. Department of Defense contract and acquisition of Endevco, is anticipated to provide double digit top-line growth, along with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion, for the Sensors business in fiscal year 2020. This growth outlook is particularly encouraging given the headwinds we continue to expect in the European and Asia regions, driven in part from uncertainties arising from potential trade tariffs, as well as overall sluggish regional economic performance.

Consolidated

Based on these factors, we introduce our expected outlook for fiscal year 2020 including:

Metric

Current Outlook Revenue

$955 million to $995 million Adjusted EBITDA

$138 million to $158 million Diluted earnings per share

$2.05 to $2.35 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$2.20 to $2.55

The above outlook includes:

$12.0 million to $16.0 million for stock-based compensation, acquisition-related and restructuring expenses;

to for stock-based compensation, acquisition-related and restructuring expenses; Our most recent acquisition of Endevco sensors business;

Our signing of the definitive agreement to purchase the six operating entities of R&D with an anticipated deal closure by December 31, 2019 , subject to normal and customary closing procedures. If the deal does not close within our expected timeline, this could cause us to update our fiscal year 2020 guidance; and

, subject to normal and customary closing procedures. If the deal does not close within our expected timeline, this could cause us to update our fiscal year 2020 guidance; and An anticipated effective tax rate, excluding discrete tax items, of 15-19% for fiscal year 2020.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the above outlook is included in Exhibit F of this earnings release.

MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018















Revenue













Product $ 194,716



$ 171,046



$ 782,012



$ 674,391

Service 29,366



26,833



110,506



103,641

Total revenue 224,082



197,879



892,518



778,032

Cost of sales













Product 126,464



104,716



494,725



409,525

Service 19,446



16,671



68,863



62,978

Total cost of sales 145,910



121,387



563,588



472,503

Gross profit 78,172



76,492



328,930



305,529

Gross margin 34.9 %

38.7 %

36.9 %

39.3 %















Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 32,834



31,537



131,639



126,333

General and administrative 22,854



20,605



86,658



79,240

Research and development 7,920



8,549



30,928



34,784

Total operating expenses 63,608



60,691



249,225



240,357

















Income from operations 14,564



15,801



79,705



65,172

Operating margin 6.5 %

8.0 %

8.9 %

8.4 %















Interest expense, net (10,685)



(6,121)



(31,558)



(25,882)

Other income (expense), net 271



4,852



466



4,933

















Income before income taxes 4,150



14,532



48,613



44,223

Income tax provision (benefit) (671)



3,772



5,546



(17,105)

Net income $ 4,821



$ 10,760



$ 43,067



$ 61,328

















Earnings per share













Basic













Earnings per share $ 0.25



$ 0.56



$ 2.24



$ 3.20

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,268



19,206



19,258



19,163

















Diluted













Earnings per share $ 0.25



$ 0.56



$ 2.21



$ 3.18

Weighted average common shares outstanding 19,519



19,363



19,447



19,293

















Dividends declared per share $ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 1.20



$ 1.20



MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands)









September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018







ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,937



$ 71,804

Accounts receivable, net 121,260



122,243

Unbilled accounts receivable, net 80,331



70,474

Inventories, net 167,199



139,109

Other current assets 23,761



24,572

Total current assets 450,488



428,202









Property and equipment, net 101,083



90,269









Goodwill 429,039



369,275

Intangible assets, net 306,585



246,138

Other long-term assets 10,782



5,512

Total assets $ 1,297,977



$ 1,139,396









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 27,969



$ 32,738

Accounts payable 46,849



47,886

Advance payments from customers 70,520



80,131

Other accrued liabilities 106,238



78,358

Total current liabilities 251,576



239,113









Long-term debt, less current maturities 484,648



355,640

Other long-term liabilities 77,694



66,711

Total liabilities 813,918



661,464









Shareholders' equity





Common stock, $0.25 par; 64,000 shares authorized: 19,124 and 17,856 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2019 and September 29, 2018, respectively 4,781



4,464

Additional paid-in capital 182,422



171,407

Retained earnings 315,329



300,585

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,473)



1,476

Total shareholders' equity 484,059



477,932

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,297,977



$ 1,139,396



MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018















Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Net income $ 4,821



$ 10,760



$ 43,067



$ 61,328

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













Stock-based compensation 2,099



1,905



9,397



7,283

Fair value adjustment to acquired inventory 460



—



1,601



—

Depreciation and amortization 9,822



8,634



37,975



34,492

(Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment 890



(4,333)



1,442



(4,162)

Amortization of financing fees 3,958



820



6,765



4,644

Deferred income taxes (9,630)



1,937



(11,060)



(28,252)

Other 770



1,215



2,227



3,338

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 10,303



(9,802)



(17,951)



(15,424)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities 23,493



11,136



73,463



63,247

















Cash Flows from Investing Activities













Purchases of property and equipment (13,148)



(2,544)



(30,525)



(12,321)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —



6,724



10



6,793

Purchases of business, net of acquired cash (68,430)



—



(151,956)



—

Other —



—



(285)



823

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (81,578)



4,180



(182,756)



(4,705)

















Cash Flows from Financing Activities













Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 350,000



—



430,391



—

Payments on financing arrangements, net (303,956)



(3,757)



(313,177)



(73,795)

Cash dividends (5,614)



(5,402)



(21,713)



(21,360)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 1,738



291



3,435



1,992

Payments to purchase and retire common stock (149)



(97)



(1,533)



(1,403)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 42,019



(8,965)



97,403



(94,566)

















Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,732)



(950)



(1,977)



(905)

Cash and Cash Equivalents













Increase (decrease) during the period (17,798)



5,401



(13,867)



(36,929)

Balance, beginning of period 75,735



66,403



71,804



108,733

Balance, End of Period $ 57,937



$ 71,804



$ 57,937



$ 71,804



Exhibit A MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Segment Financial Information (unaudited - in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

September 28,

2019

September 29, 2018 Test & Simulation Segment













Revenue $ 133,988



$ 120,428



$ 558,908



$ 464,924

Cost of sales 97,683



80,185



391,493



314,735

Gross profit 36,305



40,243



167,415



150,189

Gross margin 27.1 %

33.4 %

30.0 %

32.3 %















Operating expenses 33,664



33,795



133,335



130,964

















Income from operations $ 2,641



$ 6,448



$ 34,080



$ 19,225

















Sensors Segment













Revenue $ 90,420



$ 77,768



$ 334,976



$ 314,269

Cost of sales 48,550



41,515



173,466



158,896

Gross profit 41,870



36,253



161,510



155,373

Gross margin 46.3 %

46.6 %

48.2 %

49.4 %















Operating expenses 29,944



26,896



115,890



109,393

















Income from operations $ 11,926



$ 9,357



$ 45,620



$ 45,980

















Intersegment Eliminations













Revenue $ (326)



$ (317)



$ (1,366)



$ (1,161)

Cost of sales (323)



(313)



(1,371)



(1,128)

Gross profit (3)



(4)



5



(33)

















Income (loss) from operations $ (3)



$ (4)



$ 5



$ (33)

















Total Company













Revenue $ 224,082



$ 197,879



$ 892,518



$ 778,032

Cost of sales 145,910



121,387



563,588



472,503

Gross profit 78,172



76,492



328,930



305,529

Gross margin 34.9 %

38.7 %

36.9 %

39.3 %















Operating expenses 63,608



60,691



249,225



240,357

















Income from operations $ 14,564



$ 15,801



$ 79,705



$ 65,172



Exhibit B MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring / Other, Acquisition-Related and Acquisition Inventory Fair Value Adjustments (unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

Pre-tax Tax Net

Pre-tax Tax Net Net income $ 4,150

$ (671)

$ 4,821



$ 14,532

$ 3,772

$ 10,760

Restructuring / other expenses 1 700

162

538



1,387

357

1,030

Acquisition-related expenses2 1,805

379

1,426



—

—

—

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments1 460

97

363



—

—

—

Adjusted net income3 $ 7,115

$ (33)

$ 7,148



$ 15,919

$ 4,129

$ 11,790

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,519







19,363

















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21

$ (0.04)

$ 0.25



$ 0.75

$ 0.19

$ 0.56

Impact of restructuring / other expenses 0.04

0.01

0.03



0.07

0.02

0.05

Impact of acquisition-related expenses 0.09

0.02

0.07



—

—

—

Impact of acquisition inventory fair value adjustments 0.02

—

0.02



—

—

—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.36

$ (0.01)

$ 0.37



$ 0.82

$ 0.21

$ 0.61





















1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring / other expenses and acquisition inventory fair value adjustment, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where the expenses were incurred.

















2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items to these expenses.

















3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

Exhibit C MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Earnings Per Share Excluding Restructuring / Other, Acquisition-Related and Acquisition Inventory Fair Value Adjustments



































Twelve Months Ended

September 28, 2019

September 29, 2018

Pre-tax Tax Net

Pre-tax Tax Net Net income $ 48,613

$ 5,546

$ 43,067



$ 44,223

$ (17,105)

$ 61,328

Restructuring / other expenses1 830

195

635



2,730

697

2,033

Acquisition-related expenses2 2,938

617

2,321



—

—

—

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments1 1,601

269

1,332



—

—

—

Adjusted net income3 $ 53,982

$ 6,627

$ 47,355



$ 46,953

$ (16,408)

$ 63,361

















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding



19,447







19,293

















Diluted earnings per share $ 2.50

$ 0.29

$ 2.21



$ 2.29

$ (0.89)

$ 3.18

Impact of restructuring / other expenses 0.04

0.01

0.03



0.14

0.04

0.10

Impact of acquisition-related expenses 0.15

0.02

0.13



—

—

—

Impact of acquisition inventory fair value adjustments 0.08

0.01

0.07



—

—

—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 $ 2.77

$ 0.33

$ 2.44



$ 2.43

$ (0.85)

$ 3.28





















1 In determining the tax impact of restructuring / other expenses and acquisition inventory fair value adjustment, we applied the statutory rate in effect for each jurisdiction where the expenses were incurred.

















2 In determining the tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, we applied a U.S. effective income tax rate before discrete items to these expenses.

















3 Denotes non-GAAP financial measure.

Exhibit D MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited - in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018 Net income $ 4,821



$ 10,760



$ 43,067



$ 61,328

Net income margin 2.2 %

5.4 %

4.8 %

7.9 %















Income tax provision (benefit) (671)



3,772



5,546



(17,105)

Interest expense, net 10,685



6,121



31,558



25,882

Depreciation and amortization 9,822



8,634



37,975



34,492

EBITDA 1 24,657



29,287



118,146



104,597

















Stock-based compensation 2,099



1,905



9,397



7,283

Restructuring / other expenses 2 700



1,491



830



2,989

Acquisition-related expenses 3 1,685



—



2,640



—

Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments 460



—



1,601



—

Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 29,601



$ 32,683



$ 132,614



$ 114,869

Adjusted EBITDA margin 1,4 13.2 %

16.5 %

14.9 %

14.8 %



















1 Denotes non-GAAP financial measures.

















2 Restructuring / other expenses were adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation forfeitures and depreciation expense that are otherwise included in the stock-based compensation line and depreciation and amortization line.

















3 Acquisition-related expenses include acquisition and integration expenses associated with the E2M and Endevco acquisitions. They were adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation that is otherwise included in the stock-based compensation line.

















4 Adjusted EBITDA was divided by revenue to calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Exhibit E MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Free Cash Flow (unaudited - in thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018

September 28,

2019

September 29,

2018 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities $ 23,493



$ 11,136



$ 73,463



$ 63,247

Purchases of property and equipment (13,148)



(2,544)



(30,525)



(12,321)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment —



6,724



10



6,793

Free cash flow1 $ 10,345



$ 15,316



$ 42,948



$ 57,719







1 Denotes non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit F MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income - Outlook (unaudited - in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ending

October 3, 2020

Low

High Net income $ 40,300



$ 46,200

Income tax provision (benefit)1 8,700



11,000

Interest expense, net 35,100



37,200

Depreciation and amortization 41,900



47,600

EBITDA2 126,000



142,000









Stock-based compensation and non-recurring expenses3 12,000



16,000

Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 138,000



$ 158,000













1 Applied anticipated tax rate, excluding discrete tax items, of approximately 15-19%.









2 Denotes non-GAAP financial measures.









3 Includes pre-tax forecast expenses for stock-based compensation, acquisition-related and restructuring expenses.

Exhibit G MTS SYSTEMS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share - Outlook (unaudited - in thousands)

















Twelve Months Ending

October 3, 2020

Low

High Net income1 $ 40,300



$ 46,200

Non-recurring expenses, net of tax 2, 3 3,000



4,000

Adjusted net income4 $ 43,300



$ 50,200









Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 19,700



19,700









Diluted earnings per share $ 2.05



$ 2.35

Impact of non-recurring expenses2 0.15



0.20

Adjusted diluted earnings per share4 $ 2.20



$ 2.55













1 Refer to Exhibit F for tax impact on net income guidance.









2 Includes forecast expenses for restructuring expenses, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition inventory fair value adjustment, net of tax.









3 Applied anticipated tax rate, excluding discrete tax items, of approximately 15-19%.









4 Denotes non-GAAP financial measures.

