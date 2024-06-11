MTS Services Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

LONDONDERRY, N.H., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Services is now a WBENC-Certified WBE. WBENC (Women's Business Enterprise National Council) is the nation's premier third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. This certification marks a significant milestone in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

Our status as a woman-owned business facilitates access in an industry where such businesses are less common. This achievement opens new opportunities for our clients, particularly in commercial and government projects that benefit from or require partnerships with minority and woman-owned businesses.

Judy Bergeron, President and Owner, oversees the company's daily operations, strategic planning, finance, marketing, and business development. Under her leadership, MTS Services has fostered a culture focused on long-term relationships with employees, customers, and industry partners, with an emphasis on quality, ethics, and safety.

MTS Services remains dedicated to delivering high-quality structured cabling solutions to sectors including healthcare, corporate, education, and federal industries. Our unwavering commitment to quality, ethics, and safety, bolstered by comprehensive mandatory OSHA training for our technical staff, cements our status as trusted industry leaders.

About MTS Services:

Established in 1988 and based in Londonderry, NH, MTS Services has additional locations in Wilmington, MA, Wilmington, NC, and Raleigh, NC. Judy Bergeron has been a significant part of MTS Services since 1995 when she first acquired stock and completed the acquisition of the company in 2023, solidifying its status as a fully woman-owned business. MTS Services is committed to setting standards for quality, safety, and diversity in the ICT industry.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the premier third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with over 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. WBENC certification is recognized by over 1,000 corporations, including many of America's most prestigious brands, as well as numerous states, cities, and other entities. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

