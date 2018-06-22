MTS Submits Plan to NASDAQ to Regain Compliance With NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)

The Company's plan to regain compliance is based in part on various cost-cutting measures, including a reduction in number of personnel that was implemented in the second quarter of this year and other steps to regain profitability in 2018. In addition, the Company has entered into a letter of intent with an institutional investor pursuant to which it has agreed to invest $1,500,000 in consideration for the Company issuing a new class of convertible preferred stock. Such issuance, which was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on June 18, 2018, will require shareholder approval, which is expected to be obtained in the early Fall. The investor has also agreed to invest an additional $200,000 in consideration for the issuance of 175,439 of the Company's Ordinary Shares. As a result of this expected aggregate capital infusion of $1.7 million, the Company expects to regain compliance with the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement. No assurance can be given that the Company and the investor will enter into a definitive agreement, that shareholder approval will be obtained to effectuate the proposed issuance, or that NASDAQ will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance.

