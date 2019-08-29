MTS Systems Announces Analyst Day Webcast

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation will host its previously announced Analyst Day on Wednesday September 4, 2019, in Eden Prairie, MN. Presentations by the Company's senior management team, led by President and CEO Jeffrey Graves, will begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Institutional investors may attend the event by contacting MTS Systems at 952-937-4063. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is limited to institutional investors and analysts.

A live audio webcast of the event will be broadcast. Participants may listen by calling 866-575-6539 (international toll 1-720-543-0214) and referencing the conference pass code 1018301. Presentations and accompanying materials will be available on the MTS website at http://investor.mts.com shortly before the event begins.

The conference replay may be accessed by calling 888-203-1112 and referencing the conference replay pass code 1018301. The replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

