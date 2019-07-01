MTS Systems Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced the promotion of three senior executives to the position of Executive Vice President. They include: Mr. Brian Ross, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Dave Hore, President of MTS Sensors, and Mr. Steve Harrison, President of MTS Test & Simulation.

In announcing these promotions, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer of MTS, stated, "With the growth opportunities we now see ahead of us, against a backdrop of increasing complexity in our global markets, it is a privilege to recognize these executives in our company who have been instrumental to our success. They have demonstrated an ability to build high performing teams, and to deliver results that increase the value of MTS to our customers, our employees and our shareholders."

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com

SOURCE MTS Systems Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mts.com

