MTS Systems to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC), a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced that Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and CEO, will make a presentation to the investment community at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. CT, at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. Dr. Graves will be accompanied by Executive Vice President and CFO, Brian Ross.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.mts.com/events-and-presentations/presentations and clicking on the webcast icon. The audio presentation will be archived on the website beginning November 8 for 90 days.

About MTS Systems Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at: http://www.mts.com





