MTS to Hold First Ever Analyst Day on September 4, 2019

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) a leading global supplier of high-performance test systems, motion simulators and sensors, today announced that it is inviting analysts and institutional investors to save the date for a MTS Systems Analyst Day to be held on September 4, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm central time at the company's corporate headquarters in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The event will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Graves, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Ross, and other members of the MTS Systems executive team. A formal invitation, agenda and registration details will be sent out in advance of the event.

MTS Systems Corporation's testing and simulation hardware, software and service solutions help customers accelerate and improve their design, development and manufacturing processes and are used for determining the mechanical behavior of materials, products and structures. MTS' high-performance sensors provide measurements of vibration, pressure, position, force and sound in a variety of applications. MTS had 3,400 employees as of September 29, 2018 and revenue of $778 million for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018. Additional information on MTS can be found at www.mts.com.

