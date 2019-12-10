MTV And Viacom Vet Garrett English Joins LiveXLive As Chief Creative Officer

English will oversee all content creation, serving as the executive producer of LiveXLive's existing slate of global live events and original series. He will also lead creative and content development, oversee programming, including several linear channels launching in 2020, and lead LiveXLive's platforms talent and artist relations divisions. English joins LiveXLive from Viacom, where he served as Executive Vice President of Live Event Programming, Specials & News at MTV, VH1, MTV2 & LOGO. English Executive Produced the Networks' MTV Video Music Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards as well as numerous international live events and specials over his tenure and brings unparalleled experience in live event programming and music storytelling.

"We are excited to bring an executive of Garrett's caliber to LiveXLive," said Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive. "He will be instrumental in shaping the direction of our content as well as spearheading many of our important ongoing and annual initiatives like LiveZone Weekly and the Live Music Awards, that are planned to debut next year."

In addition to overseeing the full slate of content and development at LiveXLive, English will develop LiveZone Weekly, which is scheduled for launch in Q1 2020. LiveZone Weekly is a weekly news program focusing on lifestyle and music and the next phase of the company's on-site live music program. LiveZone Weekly will be available on the LiveXLive app plus the company's content distribution partners STIRR TV, YouTube, Zoom and ReachTV. In addition to LiveZone Weekly, English is also responsible for the development of the first Live Music Awards, to be announced later in 2020 that will celebrate the creativity, culture and impact of live music.

"After years of developing talent-driven and music-focused content for linear cable I am thrilled to help build from the ground up a digital network dedicated solely to music culture," said English. "LiveXLive is committed to investing in the kind of premium content that music fans are eager to consume, and I look forward to joining this talented team to bring it to them."

English began his television career in 1995 when he joined MTV's News and Documentaries division. He later took the helm of the network's Music Specials and Events unit producing all of MTV's tent-pole on-air programs and special events. From 2000 to 2005 English served as Head of Production & Operations for MTV International in London overseeing the launch of MTV channels in Japan, Russia and Africa. During his time with MTV International he co-founded the Staying Alive Foundation.

A next generation live social music platform connecting bands, brands and fans, LiveXLive has livestreaming rights to more than 1,500 music festivals and events through exclusive, multi-year partnership agreements with the world's most prominent music content providers. LiveXLive has livestreamed premier music festivals from all over the globe, producing more than 291 hours of live content featuring more than 230 artists since April 2019. LiveXLive has created more than 300 short-form original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on November 8, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

