MTV ANNOUNCES THE SURREAL LIFE CAST WILL INCLUDE MACY GRAY, CHET HANKS, ALLY BROOKE, O.T. GENASIS, KIM ZOLCIAK, JOHNNY WEIR AND JOSIE CANSECO

News provided by

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

13 Sep, 2023, 15:12 ET

Iconic series set to start production this month 

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTV today announced a robust cast lineup for the new season of The Surreal Life. The iconic series is set to start production this month.

Celebrity cast includes:

  • Macy Gray 
  • Chet Hanks 
  • Ally Brooke
  • O.T. Genasis 
  • Kim Zolciak 
  • Johnny Weir 
  • Josie Canseco  

Known for its legendary "celeb-reality," The Surreal Life returns with unexpected stars coming together for a wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways. 

Last season included an all-star lineup including Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. The series previously aired on VH1. Join the conversation and keep up with #TheSurrealLife!

The Surreal Life is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes with Matthew Parillo as executive in charge of production. 

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, Love & Hip Hop, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

SOURCE Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios

Also from this source

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards unveil star-packed presenter lineup for global event, airing from LA's Barker Hangar on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM ET/PT

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards to honor Jennifer Coolidge with "Comedic Genius" Award on Sunday, May 7th at 8 PM ET/PT

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.