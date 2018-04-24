MTV Catapults To Thursday's #1 Network In Primetime

Following "Ex on the Beach" run, the network will debut four new series to further extend its successful Thursday prime block, including "Made in Kentucky" (working title), "Staten Island 10310" (working title), "Too Stupid to Die" and "Just Tattoo of Us."

NEW SERIES

MADE IN KENTUCKY (working title) – July 2018

"Made in Kentucky" is a new docuseries that follows a rowdy group of friends in gorgeous Pike County, Kentucky, deep in Appalachian Coal Country. This diverse gang bucks all convention and makes their own fun through country shenanigans and wild behavior: from Hillbilly Jet Skiing and "Rock Bouncing" to River-Slides, Lawnmower Jousting, and making "Hot Tub Pickups" out of their trucks, there's never a dull moment when these friends come together. In a group this tight, lives intertwine – so there's no lack of dramatic love stories and complicated love triangles, but friendship always comes first. And while the recent national focus on Coal has revived hope in this once-thriving Coal Town, the group still questions what comes next: stay in the picturesque home they've loved forever…or chase opportunities outside of Coal Country?

PROD. CO.: MTV Studios with Luau / Critical Content

STATEN ISLAND 10310 (working title) – August 2018

"Staten Island 10310" is a coming-of-age story that follows a group of rebellious young adults and their families as they struggle to break away from the temptations of the lifestyle they were born into.

PROD. CO.: MTV Studios

TOO STUPID TO DIE – June 2018

"Too Stupid to Die" is a coming of age docu-series that follows the story of a backyard stunt family making a name for themselves with nothing but blood, sweat and fearlessness. The next generation stunt series, developed in conjunction with YouTube banned, online sensation and daredevil, Zach Holmes, is packed with bizarre pranks, hilarious comedy and, of course, outrageous stunts.

PROD CO.: Gunpowder & Sky

JUST TATTOO OF US – Fall 2018

Based on the hit global format, "Just Tattoo of Us" is an outrageous, new series that puts relationships through the ultimate experiment in trust by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design shocking tattoos for each other that won't be revealed until after they've been permanently inked onto their skin.

PROD. CO.: MTV Studios with Big Fish

