MTV Entertainment convenes more than 2,000 organizations, brands, and influential leaders for third annual Mental Health Action Day on Thursday, May 18th

Leading companies including YouTube, Snapchat and NFL teams as well as cultural leaders Arianna Huffington, Deepak Chopra, Gabriella Wright, Christa Miller, Ginger Zee, Goldie Hawn, Grace Gaustad, Hannah Bronfman, Jacob Sartorius, Nika King, Tanna Frederick, Travis Van Winkle to participate in #MentalHealthAction

More information and a full list of partners at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org
NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2021 by MTV Entertainment Studios and TaskForce, Mental Health Action Day and the open-source, global movement for #MentalHealthAction is more than 2,000 organizations strong, including leading companies YouTube, Snapchat and sports teams such as the Indianapolis Colts and cultural leaders like Arianna Huffington, Deepak Chopra, Gabriella Wright, Christa Miller, Ginger Zee, Goldie Hawn, Grace Gaustad, Hannah Bronfman, Jacob Sartorius, Nika King, Tanna Frederick, Travis Van Winkle. This year's call to action will drive people to dedicate one hour to themself, their loved ones, or their community. A selection of organizations, brands, and cultural leaders activating for Mental Health Action Day is listed below.

"We are proud to come together with this diverse group of influential and purpose-driven partners who share our commitment to empowering and encouraging people to shift from mental health awareness to mental health action," said Erika Soto Lamb, Vice President of Social Impact Strategy at MTV Entertainment Studios. "When we recognize that mental health is health, we have an opportunity to demystify, destigmatize and normalize taking actions to help ourselves and each other."

LEADING COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
Major brands and organizations will activate their employees and consumers to take action for their mental health including:

  • American Eagle Outfitters
  • Born This Way Foundation
  • Crisis Text Line
  • Discord
  • Drag Story Hour
  • Eventbrite
  • Harry's
  • Health Action Alliance
  • It Gets Better Project
  • Kenneth Cole
  • March of Dimes
  • NAACP
  • NAMI
  • Paramount Global
  • Rare Beauty
  • Reddit
  • Snapchat
  • TIME
  • United for Global Mental Health
  • YouTube

CULTURAL LEADERS
Cultural leaders are among the partners committed to encouraging and empowering their followers, fans, and constituents to take action on their mental health. Prominent supporters include:

  • Arianna Huffington
  • Christa Miller
  • Deepak Chopra
  • Emma Brooks
  • Gabriella Wright
  • Gigi Robinson
  • Ginger Zee
  • Goldie Hawn
  • Grace Gaustad
  • Hannah Bronfman
  • Jacob Sartorius
  • Kaitlyn Bristowe
  • Nika King
  • Tanna Frederick
  • Travis Van Winkle

ACTIVATIONS IN COMMUNITIES
Mental Health Action Day events will take place in cities around the world, including events led by MTV's 22 Mental Health Action Day nonprofit grantees. From meditation to sports and art activations, these organizations will drive mental health action-taking in ways that align with the communities they serve:

  • The Benji Project (Port Townsend, WA)
  • Magic City Acceptance Center (Birmingham, AL)
  • Black Girls Smile (Atlanta, GA)
  • Climate Mental Health Network (Los Angeles, CA)
  • The Confess Project of America (Atlanta, GA)
  • The Defensive Line (Coppell, TX)
  • El Futuro (Durham, NC)
  • The Hope Center (New York, NY)
  • The Gem Project (Newark, NJ)
  • The Hidden Opponent (Philadelphia, PA)
  • Military Basketball Association (Denver, CO)
  • National Youth Foundation (Philadelphia, PA)
  • Our Minds Matter (Washington, DC)
  • Passion For Learning (Gaithersburg, MD)
  • Pittsburgh Warriors (Pittsburgh, PA)
  • Rainbow Labs (Los Angeles, CA)
  • Sounds of Saving (New York, NY)
  • Tavaris Jones Foundation (Central Arkansas)
  • Taylor Made Re-Entry (Genesee, MI)
  • WisdoMania Foundation (Los Angeles, CA)

