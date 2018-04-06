MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show In Six Years With "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

The first episode – which aired at 8PM ET/PT – did a 2.88 (P18-34, LSD) with the second growing 5% to a whopping 3.03 (P18-34, LSD) averaging a 2.96 which surpasses the final season's average 2.82 in 2012. It also more than doubled the rating of the original "Jersey Shore" debut in 2009 (1.38).

Last night's two-hour global premiere – a first for MTV – was also the most social show of the day, with #JSFamilyVacation trending on Twitter in the U.S. for seven hours.

The "Shore" franchise is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that features such hits as "MTV Floribama Shore" currently shooting its second season, "Geordie Shore" in the UK, "Gandia Shore" in Spain, "Warsaw Shore" in Poland, "Acapulco Shore" in Mexico and "Super Shore."

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" features original housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino who reunite in Miami for the vacation of a lifetime.

