MTV SETS SURREAL LIFE: VILLA OF SECRETS PREMIERE FOR TUESDAY, JULY 23RD AT 9PM ET/PT

The star-studded cast includes Macy Gray, Chet Hanks, Kim Zolciak, O.T. Genasis, Ally Brooke, Johnny Weir, Josie Canseco and Tyler Posey

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTV today announced that Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets will premiere on Tuesday, July 23rd at 9PM ET/PT.

This season, eight celebrity strangers have no idea what's in store when they check-in to the Villa of Secrets for an outlandish, Surreal getaway. Each day these all-star guests will be surprised with provocative missions that push their limits, uncover their pasts and lead them to divulge their deepest truths. Eight celebs, one villa… ALL will be revealed.

The previously announced cast includes:

Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets is executive produced by Adam Gonzalez for A Game Productions with MTV Entertainment Studios and by Samuel Duque for Telecolombia International Studios. For MTV Entertainment Studios, executive producers include Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz and Camilo Valdes, with Matthew Parillo & Angela Liao as executives in charge of production.

The project has received approval to obtain the CINA incentive (Audiovisual Investment Certificate), granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimágenes Colombia: a tax discount equivalent to 35% of the expenditure on audiovisual services in the country.

About SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks is a global network of media assets that reaches over one billion people in more than 180 countries featuring some of the most iconic brands in entertainment including SHOWTIME, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network among others – and, its Studios arm which produces 120+ series annually, including some of today's biggest hits such as Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, Emily in Paris, 1883, 1923, George & Tammy, South Park, Tulsa King, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Challenge and Jersey Shore, to name a few.

About Proimágenes Colombia

Dedicated to the development of the Colombian film industry, Proimágenes Colombia (Fondo Mixto de Promoción Cinematográfica) is an autonomous non-profit entity with public and private sector Participation. It administers the Film Development Fund - FDC, which provides cash resources to national productions and co-productions and represents Colombian cinema internationally. It also has the Colombian Film Commission, which promotes the country as a filming destination by channeling incentives to national and international productions with cash refunds and tax incentives for foreign audiovisual projects.

