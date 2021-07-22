MTX Group Launches an Integrated Child Care Solution to Enhance Early Childhood Programs

The modular solution allows state agencies to either implement one single application from a suite of applications or implement the entire solution, adapting to fit the specific organization's needs best. By leveraging Maverick Quantum (mavQ) AI-powered analytics, the solution continuously improves data quality and automatically verifies accuracy of documents to prevent fraudulent submissions. Further, it delivers data-driven analytics so agencies and providers can deploy resources where they are most needed and allow them to make the most positive impact on children and families.

MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel said, "Throughout the pandemic, MTX has provided organizations with the necessary strategy, tools and resources they need to modernize their technology to rapidly meet demands. Early child care solutions are just one of the many ways we support our local communities with outcomes in happiness, health and economics for families, state agencies, and child care programs."

Overview of MTX's Child Care Solution

Online Licensing System for Agencies, Providers, Child Care Workers and Early Educators:

Modernize traditional paper-based processes : Ensure compliance, speed up approvals, reduce errors and increase community engagement.

: Ensure compliance, speed up approvals, reduce errors and increase community engagement. Streamline Background Record Checks : Replace manual processes with a mavQ Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce time, bias, and errors in hiring processes to increase compliance and safe time.

: Replace manual processes with a mavQ Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce time, bias, and errors in hiring processes to increase compliance and safe time. Automatically Guide and Assist New and Existing Providers: Implement robust communications processes and procedures to apply for new licenses, scheduling on-site visits, assessments for safety & quality, annual renewals of permits, violation tracking, licensing suspension, revocation and reinstatement.

Online Resource and Learning Portals for Agencies, Providers and Families:

Easy for Families and Guardians : Discover the right child care provider or early education program to meet families' needs based upon quality ratings, location and experience.

: Discover the right child care provider or early education program to meet families' needs based upon quality ratings, location and experience. Easy for Child Care Workers, Early Educators and Providers: Provide an online learning management system with detailed training and resources to achieve the necessary credentials and certifications. Users can update and monitor detailed profiles of specific education, training, experience, and employment details that can be displayed through the family and guardian's public-facing resource portal.

Offline & Online Quality Assurance Management for Agencies and Providers:

Process Complaints and Investigate with Ease: Manage all aspects of a state's agency's complaint investigation process and reporting from an easy intake, investigation workflows and reporting.

Manage all aspects of a state's agency's complaint investigation process and reporting from an easy intake, investigation workflows and reporting. Digitize Visits and Inspections Monitoring and Reporting: Schedule, conduct, manage and publish program visits in both online and offline mode and tailored to your agency's visits lifecycle enabling increased compliance to regulations.

Schedule, conduct, manage and publish program visits in both online and offline mode and tailored to your agency's visits lifecycle enabling increased compliance to regulations. Rate Providers with Quality Rating Improvement System: Automatically monitor, track and rate licensed child care providers based on multiple custom criteria based upon worker education and training, early learning curriculum and other quality factors through the mavQ AI-powered Quality Rating Improvement System.

Grant and Application Management for Agencies and Providers:

Easy to Use Online Application Process : Manage, approve and monitor the distribution of your state's Child Care Stabilization Grants appropriated in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) and the American Rescue Plan ( ARP ) Act.

: Manage, approve and monitor the distribution of your state's Child Care Stabilization Grants appropriated in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) and the American Rescue Plan ( ) Act. Additional Support with a Call Center Help Desk : Assist providers with the application process and staff to review and approve applications quickly and efficiently.

: Assist providers with the application process and staff to review and approve applications quickly and efficiently. Integrate Payment Processing System : Easily streamline the distribution of funds.

: Easily streamline the distribution of funds. Ensure Grant Compliance: Through collaboration with KPMG, maintain program integrity and meet all grant requirements with real-time reporting.

MTX Vice President of Human Services Herb Wilson said, "MTX brings the ground-level understanding of the child care applications ecosystem, expertise of early childhood development and policies, and speed to deliver positive outcomes for agencies and the local communities they serve. We are with our clients every step of the way to guide and support them through their IT modernization goals and make their strategic visions a reality."

Today's announcement further advances MTX's commitment to providing vital solutions during and after the pandemic. By working together with public sector and private organizations, MTX combines best practices creating an integrated child care solution that will enable state agencies and child care providers to provide the best care for children and families around the world. MTX and Salesforce are inviting organizations to learn more at the Live Webinar: Episode 3: Technology's Role in the Response to COVID-19 for Early Childhood & Education on Tuesday, July 27 at 2 PM ET. .

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC

MTX Group Inc . is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum ( mavQ ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and economics. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Salesforce.

