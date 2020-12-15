MTX Group Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Management Solution Built on the Salesforce Platform, Deployed by the City of Chicago

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX , a leading digital transformation services company for the private, education, and government sectors, has launched a comprehensive end-to-end vaccine administration, management, and distribution Solution for state and local public health agencies built on Salesforce.

As COVID-19 vaccines become available, MTX will make it easy for public sector and health agencies to quickly and accurately manage vaccine programs at scale, providing intelligent analytics and data visualization, vaccination inventory management, outbound patient communications and more.

MTX recently collaborated with the City of Chicago to launch the first of its kind cloud-based vaccination management solution in the U.S. The program, called GETVAXCHI, was deployed to prepare for the upcoming flu season and the COVID-19 vaccination.

MTX Epidemiologist, Dr. Dora Ilyasova, stated:

"This third wave of COVID-19 is getting worse. With pandemic fatigue setting in and the holiday season upon us, public health leaders are strongly urging and encouraging social distancing, mask-wearing and other mitigation factors that are evidence based practices known to work. Successful mass vaccination is the key to reducing COVID-19 morbidity and mortality."

The MTX vaccine management solution brings together the various components of a COVID-19 vaccination program, including vaccine administration and inventory management. MTX also works with public health departments to identify necessary steps to promote vaccination adoption within a community. The vaccine management solution is secure, portable, interoperable, and provides data-driven vaccination program management capabilities.

This unique end-to-end solution provides state and local agencies with a customizable solution that aids in increasing vaccine orders, assisting with inventory visibility and dosage accountability.

Recognizing the needs of various health departments may vary, the MTX solution provides a unique user interface allowing health departments to use what they need. The MTX solution can integrate with existing state and local immunization registries, Electronic Health Record (EHR/EMR) systems, and other systems.

The key features include:

Provider Enrollment and Vaccine Allocation: Salesforce Experience Cloud , enables public health departments to enroll providers by invitation only or open registration efficiently. This helps assist in clinically-driven prioritization based on the higher risk of exposure, potential health outcomes and related factors.

Salesforce Experience Cloud enables public health departments to enroll providers by invitation only or open registration efficiently. This helps assist in clinically-driven prioritization based on the higher risk of exposure, potential health outcomes and related factors. Vaccine Ordering and Inventory Management: In addition to vaccine ordering, shipment, and receiving, state and local health departments can manage the vaccine inventory at each distribution point through integrations with Salesforce Service Cloud and Salesforce Health Cloud. Simple and easy barcode scanning enables inventory management and quality control. Additional features include the ability to monitor temperatures and set alerts when the temperature exceeds clinical parameters.

In addition to vaccine ordering, shipment, and receiving, state and local health departments can manage the vaccine inventory at each distribution point through integrations with Salesforce Service Cloud and Salesforce Health Cloud. Simple and easy barcode scanning enables inventory management and quality control. Additional features include the ability to monitor temperatures and set alerts when the temperature exceeds clinical parameters. Scheduling and Vaccine Administration: Provides the ability to establish pop up and mobile vaccination sites to respond to increases in demand. This is a customizable patient interface implemented on Salesforce Experience Cloud that features patient registration by invitation, open population, or institutional request. Users can schedule vaccination appointments through remote check-in and follow up booster appointments, wellness surveys, and appointment reminders. Lastly, this program helps report to the state and local health department immunization registries potential vaccination outcomes with online patient follow-up surveys.

Provides the ability to establish pop up and mobile vaccination sites to respond to increases in demand. This is a customizable patient interface implemented on Salesforce Experience Cloud that features patient registration by invitation, open population, or institutional request. Users can schedule vaccination appointments through remote check-in and follow up booster appointments, wellness surveys, and appointment reminders. Lastly, this program helps report to the state and local health department immunization registries potential vaccination outcomes with online patient follow-up surveys. Data Analytics and predictive modeling: The MTX vaccine distribution solution utilizes Tableau for interactive data visualization platform to guide community engagement, redefine high priority populations, create supply chain efficiency and effectiveness and assist in reporting health outcomes in real-time.

The MTX vaccine distribution solution utilizes Tableau for interactive data visualization platform to guide community engagement, redefine high priority populations, create supply chain efficiency and effectiveness and assist in reporting health outcomes in real-time. Connecting Critical Vaccine Data and Processes: Health departments can leverage MuleSoft to get a comprehensive view of their full vaccination efforts on state and local levels by securely and reliably integrating data from Salesforce and external sources across IT systems.

Health departments can leverage MuleSoft to get a comprehensive view of their full vaccination efforts on state and local levels by securely and reliably integrating data from Salesforce and external sources across IT systems. Community Engagement: Utilizing Salesforce Marketing Cloud for MTX's evidence-based outreach campaign, the program will help drive awareness and vaccine adoption in the community. With data-driven analytics, MTX can understand community sentiment and help enable public health agencies to respond to misinformation or inquiries about a COVID-19 vaccine.

Utilizing Salesforce Marketing Cloud for MTX's evidence-based outreach campaign, the program will help drive awareness and vaccine adoption in the community. With data-driven analytics, MTX can understand community sentiment and help enable public health agencies to respond to misinformation or inquiries about a COVID-19 vaccine. Security and Privacy: Using Salesforce Shield , MTX built trust, compliance, and governance controls into its solution that help enhance the protection and privacy of individuals' data. The MTX Vaccine management solution is designed to meet FedRAMP standards and to help enable agencies' compliance with HIPAA.

MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel states:

"MTX is committed to ensuring local and state public health departments are ready to handle the entire vaccination process and the complex logistical challenges. We are guiding public health agencies and key stakeholders at the state and local levels in policy and complex equitable distribution and logistics for vaccine adoption and administration.Vaccinating entire communities is a complex process with a multitude of factors to consider. Data is the new currency and understanding that, our team has built a sturdy vaccine management system that efficiently addresses the intricacies of mass vaccine administration and provides a path to data-driven vaccine program management capabilities and coverage for the immunization programs."

Salesforce Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances and Channels Tyler Prince says:

"Technology plays a critical role for government agencies and healthcare organizations as they look to distribute vaccines to the communities they serve. Salesforce provides organizations with the necessary tools to safely and efficiently deploy vaccine programs globally—and as a Chicagoan, I am particularly proud to collaborate with partners like MTX to extend the power of Work.com for Vaccines to help Chicago overcome this challenging moment."

MTX has been a trusted partner to government agencies during the pandemic by deploying emergency response management solutions to tackle the various effects of COVID-19 quickly, efficiently, and securely. The solutions include health monitoring, unemployment insurance application claims, emergency child care, and isolation services for higher education, and more.

Work.com includes the full power of the Salesforce Customer 360, with technology and best practices to help organizations reopen safely, meet new workplace challenges, and get back to growth in today's new normal. Work.com is already being used by cities, states, and companies around the world to help make their workplaces and communities safe, with technology for employee wellness, shift management, manual contact tracing, vaccine management and more.

MTX and Salesforce are inviting Public Health Officials to learn more at the Live Webinar: Ensuring the Successful Adoption of a COVID-19 Vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 2 PM ET.

Salesforce, Work.com, Health Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Mulesoft, Experience Cloud Service Cloud, Tableau, Shield and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About MTX Group

MTX Group Inc is a global implementation partner powered by the Maverick Artificial Intelligence platform that enables enterprises to become fit-enterprise by migrating to cloud technologies. Also, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, MTX has a strong global presence in New York, Frisco, Australia, Jaipur, and Hyderabad, India. They have completed hundreds of projects to date designed to help organizations and government agencies serve their stakeholders in today's technologically advancing world.

