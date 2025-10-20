MTX Group Launches MTX Ventures to Empower Founders Driving the Future of Enterprise AI

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group, a global leader in digital transformation and enterprise modernization, today announced the launch of MTX Ventures, a strategic investment arm dedicated to empowering visionary founders who are shaping the future of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI).

Through MTX Ventures, MTX Group advances its mission to drive outcomes in happiness, health, and economics. Post this MTX Ventures provides founders with the resources, expertise, and market access needed to turn breakthrough ideas into real-world impact. (PRNewsfoto/MTX Group)

Through strategic smart capital and a privileged enterprise community, MTX Ventures provides founders with the resources, expertise, and market access needed to turn breakthrough ideas into real-world impact. As the strategic investment arm of MTX Group, MTX Ventures strengthens the company's long-term innovation strategy by identifying emerging technologies, business models, and founders that complement MTX's enterprise and public sector expertise.

"MTX Ventures fuels the next generation of enterprise AI-native technology companies driving digital transformation and social impact," said Das Nobel, Founder and CEO of MTX Group. "At MTX, our mission has always been about outcomes that enhance happiness, health, and economics. With MTX Ventures, we're expanding that mission by backing founders whose innovations can improve how organizations operate and how communities thrive. We're investing in purpose-driven AI-native technology that makes a difference."

MTX Ventures will focus on early to mid-stage companies developing enterprise software that aligns with MTX Group's technology roadmap and public sector expertise. The fund will prioritize three investment areas:

Pure-Play AI Products that deliver transformative improvements in enterprise efficiency, decision-making, and citizen experience.

that deliver transformative improvements in enterprise efficiency, decision-making, and citizen experience. Technology Enhanced by AI , leveraging agentic AI to create competitive differentiation and measurable business outcomes.

, leveraging agentic AI to create competitive differentiation and measurable business outcomes. Cybersecurity Innovations that strengthen trust and compliance in large-scale enterprise and government AI adoption.

Portfolio founders gain access to MTX Group's deep network, including:

Exclusive Public Sector Access — Rapid introductions to key decision-makers within state, local, and federal government agencies.

— Rapid introductions to key decision-makers within state, local, and federal government agencies. Accelerated Go-to-Market Support — Co-selling and integration with existing MTX client projects to reduce sales cycles.

— Co-selling and integration with existing MTX client projects to reduce sales cycles. Hands-On Operational Mentorship — Guidance from MTX executives on scaling, compliance, and enterprise engagement.

— Guidance from MTX executives on scaling, compliance, and enterprise engagement. Global Resource Pool — Access to MTX's global cloud, engineering, and data science teams.

"MTX Ventures is more than an investment platform—it's a partnership built on trust, access, and shared vision," said Nate Shilling, Chief Strategy Officer of MTX Group. "We're empowering founders to build the next generation of enterprise and public sector AI solutions—faster, smarter, and with greater impact. Together, we'll transform ambitious ideas into scalable realities."

MTX Ventures operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of MTX Group, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, and represents a long-term strategic commitment to innovation, collaboration, and social impact across the global AI ecosystem. Through MTX Ventures, MTX Group continues to advance its global mission of driving measurable outcomes in happiness, health, and economics through technology that creates meaningful impact.

About MTX Ventures

MTX Ventures is the strategic investment arm of MTX Group, focused on empowering the next generation of enterprise AI and cybersecurity innovators. Through strategic smart capital and a privileged enterprise community, MTX Ventures fuels founders turning vision into market reality.

About MTX Group

MTX is a global technology consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes focused on happiness, health, and economics. By partnering with leading cloud technologies, MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality.

