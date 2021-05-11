MTX Group Launches Technology Solution for Organizations to Safely Reopen

"Safe at Work solution offers a planned transition for employees to get back to an in-person work setting," said MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel. "MTX enables organizations with differentiated strategy and guidance that focuses on meaningful outcomes to help advance the happiness, health, and economies of the communities and organizations we serve."

MTX is a trusted partner to many communities across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing emergency response management solutions that address the various effects of the disease. Offering solutions for health monitoring, disease surveillance, unemployment insurance claims, emergency childcare, isolation services for higher education, and most recently, vaccination management, MTX partners with organizations to rapidly modernize with outcomes in mind. The MTX vaccine management platform has helped three of the country's biggest cities – New York, Chicago, and Houston – and states across the country like Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

"Today's announcement further advances MTX's commitment to providing vital solutions during the pandemic and helping to reopen the economy," said MTX Senior Vice President, Health and Life Science, Namrata Kumar. "By working together with public sector and private organizations, MTX combines best practices creating a solution that will enable not only more employees to return to work, but also safe strategies practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ease both employees' and customers' concerns, and ultimately overcome this pandemic."

MTX and Salesforce are inviting organizations to learn more at the Live Webinar: Ensuring the Successful Adoption of a COVID-19 Vaccine on Thursday, May 13 at 2 PM ET.

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC

MTX Group Inc . is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum ( mavQ ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Salesforce, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

SOURCE MTX Group Inc.