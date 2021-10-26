MTX Group to Create Up to 250 High-Paying Tech Jobs with Opening of Office in Rhode Island

"Today's announcement is the result of a great relationship with the state that will help retain local talent," said MTX Founder & CEO Das Nobel. "Our goal for Rhode Island is to provide the tools necessary to enable communities to thrive and experience fulfillment and positive outcomes. We are excited to begin our journey with this curious community of designers and innovators in Rhode Island."

"I am pleased to announce the addition of up to 250 high tech jobs to Rhode Island," said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee. "With a great location and quality of life, plus access to top-notch talent, MTX rightly recognized Rhode Island as a great place to bring their business. We are seeing strong economic progress as we emerge out of the pandemic, and today's announcement builds upon that positive momentum."

"We are very pleased that MTX has chosen to establish an operation and grow in Rhode Island," said Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. "Our state leads the region in recovering economically from the COVID crisis, and MTX's arrival is yet another sign of our forward economic motion."

Rhode Island was chosen to support the product development and project delivery of MTX solutions to clients globally. The Qualified Jobs incentive offered to MTX will facilitate rapid growth by freeing up operating budget dollars for a myriad of costs, including increased employee payroll, training, moving costs, and other benefits. With a newly established presence in Rhode Island, MTX will continue to improve the quality of life and leverage tools such as the Wavemaker Fellowship and workforce development programs to attract talent.

MTX Northeast Client Partner Charles McCarthy added, "MTX recognizes Rhode Island's commitment toward economic growth through relationship building, workforce preparation, and resourcefulness. We look forward to fruitful partnerships with Rhode Island's government agencies, in which we can leverage both the state's proximity to major metropolitan areas as well as its proximity to existing MTX customers throughout the northeast region. Our collaboration will ultimately provide industry-leading and innovative solutions that positively impact Rhode Island and globally."

One of MTX's biggest differentiators is delivering rapid solutions and realizing values for the communities and agencies they serve. What may take other companies' months, MTX delivers in weeks and sometimes days. As a trusted advisor to many U.S. states and cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, MTX provided emergency response management solutions that addressed the effects of the disease. MTX has partnered with organizations in Rhode Island on these COVID-19 response measures.

"Our CEO's devotion to economic growth and innovation in Rhode Island serves as a pivotal point in our journey as an organization," said MTX Co-Founder & Chief Brand and Culture Officer Nipa Nobel. "Rhode Island Commerce's drive to maintain both a business-friendly environment and to relationship building aligns with MTX's commitment to culture and priority to putting people first. Job creation in Rhode Island is a very unique and significant initiative for Das. He will be on-site personally to welcome new MTX family members and oversee initial onboarding training sessions."

MTX currently provides technology solutions in over 35 states, including health monitoring, disease transmission tracking, unemployment insurance claims, emergency child care licensing, isolation services for higher education, and vaccination management. MTX specializes in modernizing licensing, permitting, inspection, and grant management processes with unique technology solutions for government agencies while preventing fraudulent or duplicate claims.

To help recruit and retain local talent in Rhode Island, MTX has prepared a robust internship and requirement plan to nurture professionals in sectors such as business, technology, marketing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and renewable energy. To learn more about job openings, please visit https://www.mtxb2b.com/s/career .

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC

MTX Group Inc . is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum ( mavQ ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Salesforce.

SOURCE MTX Group Inc.