Mucci Farms Expands Operations with Acquisition of Greenhill Produce

Following the recent acquisition of Hacienda Farms, a 160-acre facility in Coatsworth, Ontario, the Greenhill Produce acquisition reinforces the company's objective of being the leading supplier of sustainably grown fresh fruits and vegetables in North America.

"We've had the privilege of working closely with Greenhill for many years, so we know firsthand the exceptional quality of both their facilities and their crops," said Bert Mucci, CEO of Mucci Farms. "Bringing Greenhill into the Mucci family enhances our supply chain to offer more reliable supply for our partners."

Founded in 2000 as a 6-acre greenhouse, Greenhill Produce has grown into a premier greenhouse grower. With best-in-class farming practices and cutting-edge robotics and automation, the first-generation family farm sets a high standard for quality and innovation.

"Having worked with the Mucci team for many years, the Geertsema family is proud to pass the torch to the Cox Farms and Mucci team, who share our values, passion, and drive to succeed. Mucci's deep understanding of the greenhouse business and their farmers-first approach have always earned our respect," said Justin Geertsema, Vice President and General Manager at Greenhill.

The continued expansion of capabilities and scale boost Mucci's presence and ability to service retail, wholesale, and food service companies across the continent.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Cox Farms as we continue to build our vision of sustainable, high-quality food production across North America," said Steve Bradley, President of Cox Farms. "Bringing Greenhill into the larger Cox Farms family allows us to strengthen Mucci's capacity to support our partners with a more reliable supply of fresh produce. Together, we're not just expanding our reach but reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in agriculture."

Mucci Farms continues to produce a variety of crops including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, strawberries, and lettuce. The company will continue cultivating bell peppers at the Greenhill facility while remaining agile to adapt to market trends and explore diversification opportunities. With this acquisition, Cox Farms and Mucci Farms are poised for continued growth and innovation, solidifying its role as an industry leader.

About Mucci Farms

Mucci Farms is a second-generation fruit and vegetable grower headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, Canada, with over 60 years of growing experience. Vertically integrated from seed to retail, the company owns and operates greenhouse and warehouse facilities spanning the continent with a mission to deliver the highest quality of fresh produce in the market through innovation at all levels. Committed to executional excellence through a highly collaborative team, the award-winning company is heavily invested in automation and technology to offer consumers the most flavorful varieties in the world. To learn more about Mucci Farms, visit muccifarms.com or find us on all major social media platforms.

About Cox Farms

Cox Farms is redefining farming and setting the global standard in growing a safe, secure, and responsible food supply capable of feeding a growing population, regardless of calendar or climate. Through our multinational network of indoor farms and consumer brands, including BrightFarms and Mucci Farms, the business is one of the largest greenhouse operators in North America with anticipated revenues approaching $1 billion and a workforce comprising nearly 2,500 dedicated employees. Cox Farms is future-proofing the world of produce with clean, flavorful products serving the biggest names in retail and food service. Owned by Cox Enterprises, a multigenerational family-owned business with a long history in agriculture, Cox Farms represents Cox's commitment to improving the planet and elevating human health. Learn more at CoxFarmsGrowers.com.

SOURCE Mucci International Marketing Inc.