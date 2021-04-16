Much-Anticipated Private Social Club in Boston Debuting This Summer Hiring 100+ Hospitality-Based Team Members

BOSTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Quin House, a modern private social club, will open its doors at 217 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston this summer. Housed in one of the most historic and glamorous buildings in Boston, The 'Quin House - formerly the Algonquin Club - currently is seeking 100+ hospitality-experienced candidates to add to their diverse and talented team of passionate culinarians, mixologists, service professionals and front-and-back-of-house specialists who hail from all corners of the globe.

Cafe Q, one of the the food & beverage options at The 'Quin House

The social club - designed to stimulate the mind, body and spirit - is a 56,000 square foot, five-floor architectural gem that has been reimagined by famed interior designer Ken Fulk (KFI, Inc.) to bring members and their guests an aesthetically-stunning playground. The property is comprised of a collection of globally-inspired restaurants, lounges and bars, luxury guest quarters, a health and wellness center, and more. The intent is to create a diverse social club that brings together the region's interesting and interested leaders, creators, innovators and rising stars to forge meaningful connections and expand lives.

"The hospitality industry is among those that, heartbreakingly, have been hit particularly hard during this pandemic," said Matthias Kiehm, Managing Director of The 'Quin House. "Hospitality is all about bringing people together, gathering around the table, creating memories and having some fun. We are excited to revive this tradition safely and I'm humbled to help build a people-centric culture led by an immensely talented team."

On the food and beverage side - directed by Michelin-star restaurant alumnus Jean-Paul Lourdes - The 'Quin House's open positions range among a wide variety of specialties and experience levels including servers, runners, bartenders, hosts, sushi chefs, cooks and stewards. Other available positions on property include 'Quin Ambassadors (front desk agents), door and house attendants, amongst others.

Interested candidates can submit their resume to [email protected]. Follow-up interviews will be held by appointment only at upcoming job fairs hosted at the Loews Hotel Boston, located at 154 Berkeley Street in the Back Bay, in late April and early May.

The 'Quin House

