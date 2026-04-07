Much Launches Tech Innovation, Data & Financial Regulation Practice

Five attorneys from Actuate Law join Much to lead new practice, enhancing existing services and adding new capabilities

Much launches a new practice focused on emerging technology, AI, financial services, fintech , data privacy and security

, data privacy and security Five attorneys join from Actuate Law, three in Chicago and two in Miami, expanding Much's presence in Florida

Led by former Big Law attorney Dara Tarkowski, the team will support clients through the ever-shifting regulatory landscape

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Much announced today the launch of its Tech Innovation, Data & Financial Regulation practice, expanding the firm's capabilities to help clients navigate incredibly complex legal and regulatory environments. Dara Tarkowski, former Managing Partner at Actuate Law, joins Much as a principal and chair of the new practice. Joining her are attorneys Andrea Halverson, Stacy Rodriguez, Maureen Ryan, and James Ward.

"Our growth strategy always begins with finding the right people. What started as a personal connection evolved into a business opportunity because of shared values around our team, culture, and client service," said Much Managing Partner Courtney Mayster. "This new practice isn't just a response to where our clients are today; it's built for where they're going. It reflects our commitment to provide counsel that embraces innovation and positions our clients at the forefront of their industries."

Comprehensive Industry Coverage, New Regulatory Capabilities

The launch of this practice comes at a pivotal time as businesses embracing new technologies and artificial intelligence face increasing compliance challenges and regulatory risks. The new attorneys will provide clients with the full spectrum of legal needs, from day-to-day compliance and regulatory strategy to complex transactions, government advocacy, and high-stakes litigation.

Tarkowski's team brings decades of experience in financial services and fintech, digital assets and crypto, data privacy and security, information governance, artificial intelligence, advocacy, and litigation.

"What excites me most about this move is the benefit for clients on both sides," said Tarkowski. "As our clients grow and mature, they require more sophisticated guidance in complex M&A and other corporate transactions. Much's outstanding reputation in those areas delivers exactly that. At the same time, Much's clients now have a dedicated team to guide them through the fast-moving world of data, AI, and emerging tech."

An Entrepreneurial Mindset that Fuels Client Service

Tarkowski co-founded Actuate Law in 2018 with a team of Big Law veterans to break away from the traditional, often cost-prohibitive, legal model and create a more efficient, entrepreneurial approach to legal services. Much's like-minded leadership was a key driver for her move.

"I knew Much's entrepreneurial nature was the perfect match for my team and the evolving needs of my clients," said Tarkowski. "Beyond the strategic and cultural fit, it is incredibly meaningful to join a growing firm with such strong leadership from another woman. Seeing Courtney at the helm reinforces that Much is a place where diverse perspectives and bold leadership are genuinely valued."

This is the second wave of recent hires for Much. In October 2025, the firm welcomed attorneys and professionals from Fenton Jurkowitz Law Group to enhance its industry-leading Health Care practice and establish a Los Angeles office. Much will take over Actuate Law's Miami office, expanding its presence in Florida.

Media Contact: Logan Pellegrom, [email protected]

Correction: In the news release, Much Launches Tech Innovation, Data & Financial Regulation Practice, issued 07-Apr-2026 by Much Shelist over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the second subheadline bullet has been updated.

SOURCE Much Shelist